Maltese PM announces a new financial package of €900 million to businesses and families An extension of the wage supplement until September, a €100 voucher for each Malta resident over 16 years, lower taxes on the sale of property and cut in fuel prices are among the measures announced by the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday evening.

The financial package will cost the government some €900 million which it intends to recoup through local bond issues.

Robert Abela who was announcing a new set of economic incentives to address the impact of COVID-19, defended the government’s decision not to seek a lockdown,

