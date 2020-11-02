Marani: “Sassuolo grande realtà, simile all’Atalanta! Grande vittoria a Napoli”

Matteo Marani, noto giornalista, ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport in merito alla vittoria del Sassuolo contro il Napoli. Di seguito le sue parole.

Marani: “Sassuolo, gioiello tattico a Napoli”

Marani Sassuolo
NAPLES, ITALY – NOVEMBER 01: Manuel Locatelli of US Sassuolo celebrates after scoring the 0-1 goal during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Sassuolo at Stadio San Paolo on November 01, 2020 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

CLICCA QUI PER SAPERE TUTTO SUL NAPOLI

Il Sassuolo è già la nuova Atalanta, come struttura. Poi ha un allenatore che in questo momento fa veramente la differenza. La partita di Napoli è un gioiello dal punto di vista tattico. Milan e Sassuolo hanno acquistato poco, la continuità è fondamentale. Sia nel gioco che nella mente. A me sorprende che qualcuno si sorprenda del Sassuolo”.

The post Marani: “Sassuolo grande realtà, simile all’Atalanta! Grande vittoria a Napoli” appeared first on Calcio Napoli 1926.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Gli 8 calciatori che hanno giocato insieme al proprio idolo

Redazione web - 0
Andiamo a scoprire 8 giocatori che hanno coronato il sogno di giocare assieme ai propri idoli d'infanzia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Ordine dei Medici, il presidente: “Situazione insostenibile. Serve lockdown”

Redazione web - 0
Il Presidente dell'Ordine dei Medici della città di Milano (Omceo), Roberto Carlo Rossi, ha parlato a margine del nuovo bollettino (2 novembre) italiano in...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

I 6 giocatori italiani più giovani a segnare nella loro prima partita da titolare in Champions League

Redazione web - 0
Andiamo a scoprire i 6 giocatori italiani più giovani che sono andati a segno il giorno della loro prima gara da titolare in Champions...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Merkel avverte, “per il Covid abbiamo davanti quattro lunghi mesi” 

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Per la lotta al Covid “abbiamo di fronte a noi quattro lunghi mesi invernali, e la luce in fondo al tunnel...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il presidente e lo scienziato: la resa dei conti tra Trump e Fauci

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Nel 1978, a 44 anni, Anthony Fauci fu nominato direttore dell'Istituto nazionale americano per lo studio delle allergie e delle malattie infettive:...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Morte Gigi Proietti: funerali forse a piazza del Popolo, si aspetta il Dpcm

Redazione web - 0
Quasi certamente la camera ardente si terrà nella sala della Protomoteca, in Campidoglio. Intanto stasera una sua foto verrà proiettata sul Colosseo e sul...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pronti al lockdown? Aziende di lievito: “Lavoriamo a pieno ritmo, sarà su scaffali” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pronti al lockdown? Aziende di lievito: “Lavoriamo a pieno ritmo, sarà su scaffali” proviene...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Merkel avverte, “per il Covid abbiamo davanti quattro lunghi mesi” 

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Per la lotta al Covid “abbiamo di fronte a noi quattro lunghi mesi invernali, e la luce in fondo al tunnel...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il presidente e lo scienziato: la resa dei conti tra Trump e Fauci

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Nel 1978, a 44 anni, Anthony Fauci fu nominato direttore dell'Istituto nazionale americano per lo studio delle allergie e delle malattie infettive:...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Morte Gigi Proietti: funerali forse a piazza del Popolo, si aspetta il Dpcm

Redazione web - 0
Quasi certamente la camera ardente si terrà nella sala della Protomoteca, in Campidoglio. Intanto stasera una sua foto verrà proiettata sul Colosseo e sul...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pronti al lockdown? Aziende di lievito: “Lavoriamo a pieno ritmo, sarà su scaffali” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pronti al lockdown? Aziende di lievito: “Lavoriamo a pieno ritmo, sarà su scaffali” proviene...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Gli 8 calciatori che hanno giocato insieme al proprio idolo

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Andiamo a scoprire 8 giocatori che hanno coronato il sogno di giocare assieme ai propri idoli d'infanzia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Ordine dei Medici, il presidente: “Situazione insostenibile. Serve lockdown”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Presidente dell'Ordine dei Medici della città di Milano (Omceo), Roberto Carlo Rossi, ha parlato a margine del nuovo bollettino (2 novembre) italiano in...
Continua a leggere

I 6 giocatori italiani più giovani a segnare nella loro prima partita da titolare in Champions League

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Andiamo a scoprire i 6 giocatori italiani più giovani che sono andati a segno il giorno della loro prima gara da titolare in Champions...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, bollettino del 2 novembre del Comune di Napoli

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Comune di Napoli ha diramato il bollettino odierno della città in merito ai casi di Coronavirus. Aggiornato il numero dei casi positivi, dei...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli