Marani: “Sassuolo grande realtà, simile all’Atalanta! Grande vittoria a Napoli”

Matteo Marani, noto giornalista, ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport in merito alla vittoria del Sassuolo contro il Napoli. Di seguito le sue parole.

Il Sassuolo è già la nuova Atalanta, come struttura. Poi ha un allenatore che in questo momento fa veramente la differenza. La partita di Napoli è un gioiello dal punto di vista tattico. Milan e Sassuolo hanno acquistato poco, la continuità è fondamentale. Sia nel gioco che nella mente. A me sorprende che qualcuno si sorprenda del Sassuolo”.