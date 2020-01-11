Marano di Napoli: fugge dai carabinieri e chiede passaggio alle vittime rapinate

I carabinieri avevano rintracciato il malvivente in un centro scommesse

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Furto d’identità e conto ripulito: denunciate ad Avellino tre persone

Redazione web - 0
Prelevati 50 mila euro dai risparmi della vittima continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rai1, Paesi che vai: a Caserta sulle tracce dei Vanvitelli

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento domani alle 9.40 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ladro in trasferta a Maiori con l’utilitaria della madre: 24enne ai domiciliari

Redazione web - 0
Il giovane ha messo a segno un colpo in una tabaccheria portando via tremila euro continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Furto d’identità e conto ripulito: denunciate ad Avellino tre persone

Redazione web - 0
Prelevati 50 mila euro dai risparmi della vittima continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rai1, Paesi che vai: a Caserta sulle tracce dei Vanvitelli

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento domani alle 9.40 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ladro in trasferta a Maiori con l’utilitaria della madre: 24enne ai domiciliari

Redazione web - 0
Il giovane ha messo a segno un colpo in una tabaccheria portando via tremila euro continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“Campi Flegrei, quanta bellezza negata tra Cuma e il Castello di Baia”

Redazione web - 0
La lente azzurra, la rubrica continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Furto d’identità e conto ripulito: denunciate ad Avellino tre persone

Redazione web - 0
Prelevati 50 mila euro dai risparmi della vittima continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rai1, Paesi che vai: a Caserta sulle tracce dei Vanvitelli

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento domani alle 9.40 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ladro in trasferta a Maiori con l’utilitaria della madre: 24enne ai domiciliari

Redazione web - 0
Il giovane ha messo a segno un colpo in una tabaccheria portando via tremila euro continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“Campi Flegrei, quanta bellezza negata tra Cuma e il Castello di Baia”

Redazione web - 0
La lente azzurra, la rubrica continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Furto d’identità e conto ripulito: denunciate ad Avellino tre persone

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Prelevati 50 mila euro dai risparmi della vittima continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Rai1, Paesi che vai: a Caserta sulle tracce dei Vanvitelli

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento domani alle 9.40 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Ladro in trasferta a Maiori con l’utilitaria della madre: 24enne ai domiciliari

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il giovane ha messo a segno un colpo in una tabaccheria portando via tremila euro continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

“Campi Flegrei, quanta bellezza negata tra Cuma e il Castello di Baia”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
La lente azzurra, la rubrica continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli