Mastermind behind killing of Caruana was planning to escape to Sicily

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The mastermind behind the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was planning to escape from Malta to Sicily, to reach Southern France. This was revealed by the Prosecution during the compilation of evidence in the case against Yorgen Fenech, who is charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

According to a chat on whatsapp which started on 18th November 2019 and traced by the investigators, Yorgen Fenech was communicating with his uncle, Ray Fenech. The prosecution said that the conversation indicated that Yorgen Fenech had plans to leave Malta.

