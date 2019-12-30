Mattarella ha firmato il decreto milleproroghe

Il Presidente della Repubblica,Sergio Mattarella, ha firmato in serata il decreto milleproroghe. Il provvedimento dovrebbe essere pubblicato in
Gazzetta Ufficiale già domani 31 dicembre

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Economia

Milleproroghe, via libera da Mattarella. In arrivo Rc auto famiglia (dal 16 febbraio) e proroga per i canoni balneari

Redazione web - 0
Il Presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, ha firmato in serata il decreto Milleproroghe.Governo e Ragioneria recuperano 700 milioni dalle pieghe del bilancio continua a...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Per il decimo anno l’Inps chiude in disavanzo: 5,2 miliardi per Quota 100 e 7,1 per il reddito

Redazione web - 0
Anche nel 2020 il bilancio dell'Inps chiuderà in disavanzo ma questa volta senza entrare in esercizio provvisorio. Nell'anno in arrivo l'Istituto prevede di pagare...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Vertici Andoc: processo tributario, sbagliato eliminare il grado di appello

redazione01 - 0
“L’Associazione Nazionale Dottori Commercialisti (ANDOC) non condivide il progetto del presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, volto all’eliminazione del grado di appello nel processo tributario,...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Musei, record assoluto per il Mann: 673mila visitatori nel 2019

Redazione web - 0
Il direttore Giulierini: "4 milioni di persone nel mondo hanno ammirato i nostri tesori" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Potenza, si indaga sulla morte del 37enne morto a Bucaletto per emorragia celebrare

Redazione web - 0
Si tratta del presidente dell'associazione La Nuova Cittadella. L'uomo avrebbe ricevuto una testata alla vigilia di Natale continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Potenza, tutto pronto per il Capodanno Rai

Redazione web - 0
Sul palco anche artisti lucani, a partire da Arisa. Navette e scale mobili Santa Lucia aperte fino alle 4 per accedere al centro...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Chiusano, bandi per commercio e ‘braccia rubate all’agricoltura’

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Milleproroghe, via libera da Mattarella. In arrivo Rc auto famiglia (dal 16 febbraio) e proroga per i canoni balneari

Economia Redazione web - 0
Il Presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, ha firmato in serata il decreto Milleproroghe.Governo e Ragioneria recuperano 700 milioni dalle pieghe del bilancio continua a...
Continua a leggere

Per il decimo anno l’Inps chiude in disavanzo: 5,2 miliardi per Quota 100 e 7,1 per il reddito

Economia Redazione web - 0
Anche nel 2020 il bilancio dell'Inps chiuderà in disavanzo ma questa volta senza entrare in esercizio provvisorio. Nell'anno in arrivo l'Istituto prevede di pagare...
Continua a leggere

Vertici Andoc: processo tributario, sbagliato eliminare il grado di appello

Economia redazione01 - 0
“L’Associazione Nazionale Dottori Commercialisti (ANDOC) non condivide il progetto del presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, volto all’eliminazione del grado di appello nel processo tributario,...
Continua a leggere

Dalla riforma Irpef al taglio del cuneo anche per le imprese, le promesse fiscali per il 2020

Economia Redazione web - 0
Per il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte tra le priorità per la prossima "maratona di tre anni» c'è la riforma Irpef. "Le aliquote -...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli