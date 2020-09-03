Mediaset, Corte Ue: “Divieto a Vivendi di comprare 28% è contro legge” 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Mediaset, Corte Ue: “Divieto a Vivendi di comprare 28% è contro legge” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Partita missione Vega, messi in orbita 53 satelliti 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Partita missione Vega, messi in orbita 53 satelliti proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Aspi, oggi cda Atlantia su scissione 

Redazione web - 0
Attesa per svolta con Cdp. Ieri l'exploit in borsa, titolo ha chiuso a +16,23% Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Gualtieri: “Ripresa in corso, proseguire taglio tasse sul lavoro” 

Redazione web - 0
L'Istat conferma il miglioramento Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Gualtieri: “Ripresa in corso, proseguire taglio tasse sul lavoro” ...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Partita missione Vega, messi in orbita 53 satelliti 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Partita missione Vega, messi in orbita 53 satelliti proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Morto Philippe Daverio, l’ex sindaco Formentini: «È stato un pioniere. Quel libro su Tacito che ci bocciarono»

Redazione web - 0
L'esperienza come assessore alla Cultura: "All'epoca era una persona poco conosciuta, sorridevano dei suoi papillon, ma si sono dovuti ricredere nel giro di pochissimo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Usa: altri due afroamericani uccisi dalla polizia, Biden vola a Kenosha

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Altri due afroamericani sono stati uccisi negli Usa dalla polizia. A Washington “gli agenti si sono avvicinati a un'auto da cui sono...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Test di Medicina alla Sapienza, proteste contro il numero chiuso

Redazione web - 0
Gli slogan: "La pandemia lo ha dimostrato, anche il numero chiuso va abrogato». Quattromila i candidati: lunghe file e ingresso di uno studente alla...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Partita missione Vega, messi in orbita 53 satelliti 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Partita missione Vega, messi in orbita 53 satelliti proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Morto Philippe Daverio, l’ex sindaco Formentini: «È stato un pioniere. Quel libro su Tacito che ci bocciarono»

Redazione web - 0
L'esperienza come assessore alla Cultura: "All'epoca era una persona poco conosciuta, sorridevano dei suoi papillon, ma si sono dovuti ricredere nel giro di pochissimo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Usa: altri due afroamericani uccisi dalla polizia, Biden vola a Kenosha

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Altri due afroamericani sono stati uccisi negli Usa dalla polizia. A Washington “gli agenti si sono avvicinati a un'auto da cui sono...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Test di Medicina alla Sapienza, proteste contro il numero chiuso

Redazione web - 0
Gli slogan: "La pandemia lo ha dimostrato, anche il numero chiuso va abrogato». Quattromila i candidati: lunghe file e ingresso di uno studente alla...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Partita missione Vega, messi in orbita 53 satelliti 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Partita missione Vega, messi in orbita 53 satelliti proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere

Aspi, oggi cda Atlantia su scissione 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Attesa per svolta con Cdp. Ieri l'exploit in borsa, titolo ha chiuso a +16,23% Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere

Gualtieri: “Ripresa in corso, proseguire taglio tasse sul lavoro” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
L'Istat conferma il miglioramento Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Gualtieri: “Ripresa in corso, proseguire taglio tasse sul lavoro” ...
Continua a leggere

Settembre mese di spese, ma con Easy Shopping il budget è salvo 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Settembre mese di spese, ma con Easy Shopping il budget è salvo ...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli