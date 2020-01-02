Mercato auto, l’anno chiude con il botto: a dicembre +12,5%

Grazie allo sprint finale il 2019 chiude in positivo: 1.916.320 e quindi con una crescita sul 2018 (+0,3%)

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Motori

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, il futuro al Ces di Las Vegas è servito

Redazione web - 0
Non solo Fiat Centoventi: al debutto Jeep elettriche ed ibride e la concept Airflow Vision che anticipa la forma dei mezzi di trasporto...
Continua a leggere
Motori

Bentley, la più amata

Redazione web - 0
Management Today ha assegnato alla factory di Crewe il riconoscimento di auto britannica più ammirata e numero uno nella categoria della migliore qualità...
Continua a leggere
Motori

Befana solidale al Gaslini di Genova con il Fiat 500 Club Italia

Redazione web - 0
L'iniziativa dedicata ai bambini ricoverati nel reparto pediatrico dell'ospedale genovese è giunta alla ventiduesima edizione continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

La Befana dei piccoli: tre spettacoli tra Piazza Forcella e Mostra d’Oltremare

Redazione web - 0
Una selezione proposta da I teatrini continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, Monica Sarnelli alla Domus Ars di Santa Chiara

Redazione web - 0
Omaggio a Pino Daniele a 5 anni dalla scomparsa continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Alberto Angela, Capri e Paestum nella nuova stagione di “Meraviglie”

Redazione web - 0
La terza stagione va in onda da sabato 4 gennaio in prima serata su Rai1, al via con un viaggio nell'isola azzurra e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, a Capodanno 100mila passeggeri in metro e funicolari Anm

Redazione web - 0
160 lavoratori per garantire servizio notturno continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, il futuro al Ces di Las Vegas è servito

Motori Redazione web - 0
Non solo Fiat Centoventi: al debutto Jeep elettriche ed ibride e la concept Airflow Vision che anticipa la forma dei mezzi di trasporto...
Continua a leggere

Bentley, la più amata

Motori Redazione web - 0
Management Today ha assegnato alla factory di Crewe il riconoscimento di auto britannica più ammirata e numero uno nella categoria della migliore qualità...
Continua a leggere

Befana solidale al Gaslini di Genova con il Fiat 500 Club Italia

Motori Redazione web - 0
L'iniziativa dedicata ai bambini ricoverati nel reparto pediatrico dell'ospedale genovese è giunta alla ventiduesima edizione continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Circ, la micromobilità sostenibile sbarca a Torino

Motori Redazione web - 0
Disponibile una flotta di cinquecento e-scooter per il servizio dei monopattini elettrici in sharing continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli