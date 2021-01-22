Mercato in uscita, si sblocca anche Malcuit? Ecco dove può finire il terzino – MEDIASET

Le ultime voci sul mercato in uscita del Napoli si soffermano soprattutto su Malcuit, Ghoulam e Llorente che – com’è noto – andrà all’Udinese (prevista per lunedì la fumata bianca).

Calciomercato Napoli: Malcuit, Ghoulam e Llorente in uscita

Secondo i principali quotidiani sportivi, il mercato in entrata del Napoli dovrebbe finire ancor prima di cominciare, ma in uscita ci sono tante trattative calde che potrebbero alleggerire la rosa di mister Gattuso. Si aspettano eventuali estimatori per Malcuit e Ghoulam, gli unici che abbiano seriamente la possibilità di congedarsi da una gestione tecnica che li “obbligherebbe” a cinque mesi di turn-over.

Il tampone negativo di Osimhen ha inoltre deciso il destino di Fernando Llorente. Come abbiamo detto poc’anzi, lo spagnolo, anche se tentato dal Benevento, ha deciso di accettare la corte dell’Udinese. Per Malcuit invece si fa largo l’ipotesi Benevento (davvero scatenate le streghe!) Secondo le ultime di Mediaset, il terzino potrebbe accettare la corte dei sanniti.

