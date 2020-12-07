Mes, Provenzano: “Niente maggioranza? Responsabili ne trarranno conseguenze” 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Mes, Provenzano: “Niente maggioranza? Responsabili ne trarranno conseguenze” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Pagamenti contactless, si alza soglia per operazioni senza pin 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pagamenti contactless, si alza soglia per operazioni senza pin proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

**Coronavirus: pronta missione SpaceX, si studia virus nello spazio**  

Redazione web - 0
Esa, da questo weekend al via esperimenti su medicinale anti Covid-19 sulla Stazione Spaziale Internazionale Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Startup: scarti agro-industriali diventano materie green, AgroMateriae vince Pni  

Redazione web - 0
Mercato fra i 4-50 mld, la Startup sale sul podio del Premio Nazionale Innovazione con Eye4nir, Sams Technology e U-Care Continua...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Latina, minacce e rapine dal clan Di Silvio: cinque arresti

Redazione web - 0
Ma anche estorsioni aggravate dal metodo mafioso. L'indagine della Dda, avviata a seguito delle dichiarazioni di alcuni collaboratori di giustizia Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Investitori internazionali e ruspe: così si ridisegna il distretto San Siro

Redazione web - 0
A pochi metri dal "Meazza» si scava alle scuderie ex Trotto: arriverà Axa, mentre Hines ridisegnerà l'ex ippodromo mantenendo le forme della pista, futuro...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Finge di essere caduto dalla bicicletta per violentare una bimba: arrestato

Redazione web - 0
In manette un uomo di 66 anni: si trova ai domiciliari per violenza sessuale, adescamento e atti sessuali con minorenni. Gli investigatori hanno ricostruito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, il degrado che attanaglia i cinema chiusi per l’emergenza sanitaria

Redazione web - 0
In molti quartieri i cinema abbandonati sono diventati ricettacolo del degrado. In quelli che prima erano gli ampi ingressi sotto le pensiline, ora campeggiano...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Latina, minacce e rapine dal clan Di Silvio: cinque arresti

Redazione web - 0
Ma anche estorsioni aggravate dal metodo mafioso. L'indagine della Dda, avviata a seguito delle dichiarazioni di alcuni collaboratori di giustizia Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Investitori internazionali e ruspe: così si ridisegna il distretto San Siro

Redazione web - 0
A pochi metri dal "Meazza» si scava alle scuderie ex Trotto: arriverà Axa, mentre Hines ridisegnerà l'ex ippodromo mantenendo le forme della pista, futuro...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Finge di essere caduto dalla bicicletta per violentare una bimba: arrestato

Redazione web - 0
In manette un uomo di 66 anni: si trova ai domiciliari per violenza sessuale, adescamento e atti sessuali con minorenni. Gli investigatori hanno ricostruito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, il degrado che attanaglia i cinema chiusi per l’emergenza sanitaria

Redazione web - 0
In molti quartieri i cinema abbandonati sono diventati ricettacolo del degrado. In quelli che prima erano gli ampi ingressi sotto le pensiline, ora campeggiano...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pagamenti contactless, si alza soglia per operazioni senza pin 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pagamenti contactless, si alza soglia per operazioni senza pin proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere

**Coronavirus: pronta missione SpaceX, si studia virus nello spazio**  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Esa, da questo weekend al via esperimenti su medicinale anti Covid-19 sulla Stazione Spaziale Internazionale Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere

Startup: scarti agro-industriali diventano materie green, AgroMateriae vince Pni  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Mercato fra i 4-50 mld, la Startup sale sul podio del Premio Nazionale Innovazione con Eye4nir, Sams Technology e U-Care Continua...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus:#Unlock_It, la tre giorni Fond. Magna Grecia per costruire ripartenza  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus:#Unlock_It, la tre giorni Fond. Magna Grecia per costruire ripartenza proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli