Messi e il futuro al Barcellona: “Aspetterò fine stagione, non so se me ne vado o no”

Intervistato da La Sexta, Lionel Messi ha fatto il punto sul suo futuro. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Dalle complicazioni per Donnarumma alla possibile intesa con Calhanoglu: Milan, il punto sui rinnovi

Redazione web - 0
Il punto in casa Milan sulla situazione relativa ai rinnovi contrattuali di Donnarumma e Calhanoglu. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Inter, spunta un nuovo vice Lukaku: l’ultima idea arriva dalla Premier League

Redazione web - 0
Divock Origi è la nuova idea dell'Inter come vice Lukaku: la situazione. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Da Lautaro Martinez a Barella e Bastoni: l’Inter cambia strategia sui rinnovi di contratto

Redazione web - 0
L'Inter ha intenzione di far slittare gli stipendi nei prossimi bilanci: la strategia sui rinnovi. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

La serietà dei romani e la zona rossa Bene a Natale, ora ancora prudenza

Redazione web - 0
Il quadro generale con le nuove restrizioni è stato quello di una Capitale attenta alle regole. Serve uno sforzo anche per San Silvestro. Nel...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, pasta: il prezzo lo fa il consumatore

Redazione web - 0
La marca si chiama "Chi è il padrone?», di proprietà dell'associazione romana "La Marca del Consumatore», che ha esordito a giugno scorso. Con un...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, neve e vento. Ondata di maltempo anche su gran parte della Lombardia. Scatta il piano d’emergenza

Redazione web - 0
Rispettate le previsioni meteorologiche che prevedevano l'arrivo nella notte di una perturbazione. Nevicate e bufere anche in alcune zone della regione. Disagi alla circolazione...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trump firma i pacchetti di stimoli all’economia, gli Usa evitano lo shutdown 

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Con un ritardo di quasi una settimana e sotto la pressione di tutte le parti politiche, Donald Trump ha firmato il pacchetto...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La serietà dei romani e la zona rossa Bene a Natale, ora ancora prudenza

Redazione web - 0
Il quadro generale con le nuove restrizioni è stato quello di una Capitale attenta alle regole. Serve uno sforzo anche per San Silvestro. Nel...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, pasta: il prezzo lo fa il consumatore

Redazione web - 0
La marca si chiama "Chi è il padrone?», di proprietà dell'associazione romana "La Marca del Consumatore», che ha esordito a giugno scorso. Con un...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, neve e vento. Ondata di maltempo anche su gran parte della Lombardia. Scatta il piano d’emergenza

Redazione web - 0
Rispettate le previsioni meteorologiche che prevedevano l'arrivo nella notte di una perturbazione. Nevicate e bufere anche in alcune zone della regione. Disagi alla circolazione...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trump firma i pacchetti di stimoli all’economia, gli Usa evitano lo shutdown 

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Con un ritardo di quasi una settimana e sotto la pressione di tutte le parti politiche, Donald Trump ha firmato il pacchetto...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Dalle complicazioni per Donnarumma alla possibile intesa con Calhanoglu: Milan, il punto sui rinnovi

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il punto in casa Milan sulla situazione relativa ai rinnovi contrattuali di Donnarumma e Calhanoglu. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Inter, spunta un nuovo vice Lukaku: l’ultima idea arriva dalla Premier League

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Divock Origi è la nuova idea dell'Inter come vice Lukaku: la situazione. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Da Lautaro Martinez a Barella e Bastoni: l’Inter cambia strategia sui rinnovi di contratto

Calcio Redazione web - 0
L'Inter ha intenzione di far slittare gli stipendi nei prossimi bilanci: la strategia sui rinnovi. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

L’ag. di Szoboszlai: “Lipsia, i motivi della scelta. Milan? Magari un giorno le strade si incroceranno di nuovo”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
L'agente di Dominik Szoboszlai spiega la scelta del Lipsia ma non chiude le porte al Milan. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli