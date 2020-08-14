 Microsoft reinventa smartphone e Pc, nasce il nuovo Surface Duo  

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Microsoft reinventa smartphone e Pc, nasce il nuovo Surface Duo proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

E’ guerra tra Epic Games e Apple 

Redazione web - 0
L'app del videogioco di culto oggi è stata rimossa dall'App Store perché ne avrebbe violato le norme Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Dl Agosto, testo bollinato sale a 115 articoli 

Redazione web - 0
Via libera dalla Ragioneria generale dello Stato: “Con sgravi fino a 410mila nuove assunzioni” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Energia, è online la nuova newsletter Gme 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Energia, è online la nuova newsletter Gme proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Ospedale in Fiera, piano di riutilizzo: un mini-rimbalzo per i nuovi ricoveri

Redazione web - 0
Al Portello i poliambulatori per la "Fase 3». Oltre alla mega-rianimazione, gli spazi della Fiera potrebbero ospitare altri servizi sanitari. Il Pirellone, insieme alla...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Seimila arrivi al giorno da Paesi a rischio. La Regione: «Garantiti tamponi in 48 ore»

Redazione web - 0
Esami e mini-isolamento anche per i visitatori internazionali. Call center sotto assedio. Crescono i ricoveri Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

I dati di Usa e Brasile. Lo scontro sulla “quarantena” tra Londra e Parigi. Le ultime news

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Gli Stati Uniti hanno raggiunto ieri la cifra di 5.244.238 casi confermati di Covid-19 e d 167.029 decessi, con 52.549 infezioni in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, bimbo di 6 anni colpito da un proiettile sparato dal nonno: dichiarata la morte cerebrale

Redazione web - 0
La tragedia è avvenuta in un appartamento di via Val Sillaro, dove il piccolo si trovava anche in compagnia del papà. Ferito alla testa...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ospedale in Fiera, piano di riutilizzo: un mini-rimbalzo per i nuovi ricoveri

Redazione web - 0
Al Portello i poliambulatori per la "Fase 3». Oltre alla mega-rianimazione, gli spazi della Fiera potrebbero ospitare altri servizi sanitari. Il Pirellone, insieme alla...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Seimila arrivi al giorno da Paesi a rischio. La Regione: «Garantiti tamponi in 48 ore»

Redazione web - 0
Esami e mini-isolamento anche per i visitatori internazionali. Call center sotto assedio. Crescono i ricoveri Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

I dati di Usa e Brasile. Lo scontro sulla “quarantena” tra Londra e Parigi. Le ultime news

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Gli Stati Uniti hanno raggiunto ieri la cifra di 5.244.238 casi confermati di Covid-19 e d 167.029 decessi, con 52.549 infezioni in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, bimbo di 6 anni colpito da un proiettile sparato dal nonno: dichiarata la morte cerebrale

Redazione web - 0
La tragedia è avvenuta in un appartamento di via Val Sillaro, dove il piccolo si trovava anche in compagnia del papà. Ferito alla testa...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

E’ guerra tra Epic Games e Apple 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
L'app del videogioco di culto oggi è stata rimossa dall'App Store perché ne avrebbe violato le norme Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Dl Agosto, testo bollinato sale a 115 articoli 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Via libera dalla Ragioneria generale dello Stato: “Con sgravi fino a 410mila nuove assunzioni” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere

Energia, è online la nuova newsletter Gme 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Energia, è online la nuova newsletter Gme proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere

Trasporto aereo, “verso -60% traffico in Europa nel 2020” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Trasporto aereo, “verso -60% traffico in Europa nel 2020” proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli