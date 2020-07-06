Migration, Malta insists on the protection of borders

The Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta and Libya recognize the need for more protection of the borders of both Eastern Europe and the central Mediterranean, southern Libya and more areas in both contintents. The Maltese Prime Minister was meeting the Libyan Prime Minister Faiez Mustafa Serraj who is on a state visit in Malta.
Robert Abela said that Malta considers Libya as a “trustworthy friend” and the Libyan people “as brothers of the Maltese and Gozitan people.” He added that the Maltese government wants this cooperation to continue, based on mutual trust.
The President of the Libyan Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord Faiez Mustafa Serraj arrived in Malta on Monday.

Malta insiste sulla protezione delle frontiere

Politica Redazione web - 0
Malta e la Libia riconoscono la necessità di una maggiore protezione dei confini sia dell'Europa orientale che del Mediterraneo centrale, della Libia meridionale e...
Rifiuti, a fine novembre nuovi centri di raccolta nel novarese

Politica Redazione web - 0
TORINO (ITALPRESS) – Migliorerà la gestione dei rifiuti differenziati in due Comuni novaresi, Bellinzago e Romentino dove sono in corso lavori di realizzazione e...
Bper si rafforza nel Nord Ovest, obiettivo diventare terza forza

Politica Redazione web - 0
Il primo giorno dell'ops di Intesa Sanpaolo su Ubi, è anche il giorno in cui Bper Banca pianta saldamente le sue antenne in Piemonte,...
Sondaggi, i governatori più amati Zaia, Fedriga e Tesei

Politica Redazione web - 0
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Il decisionismo e la capacità di gestire in modo efficace l'emergenza Covid di Luca Zaia e la generosità, unita al coraggio...
