Migration, Malta insists on the protection of borders

The Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta and Libya recognize the need for more protection of the borders of both Eastern Europe and the central Mediterranean, southern Libya and more areas in both contintents. The Maltese Prime Minister was meeting the Libyan Prime Minister Faiez Mustafa Serraj who is on a state visit in Malta.

Robert Abela said that Malta considers Libya as a “trustworthy friend” and the Libyan people “as brothers of the Maltese and Gozitan people.” He added that the Maltese government wants this cooperation to continue, based on mutual trust.

The President of the Libyan Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord Faiez Mustafa Serraj arrived in Malta on Monday.

