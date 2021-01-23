Milan-Atalanta, ore 18.00: le formazioni ufficiali

Le formazioni ufficiali di Milan-Atalanta, diciannovesima giornata di Serie A

Calcio

Reynolds, beffa Juve: l'americano andrà alla Roma. I motivi del mancato affare

Redazione web - 0
Bryan Reynolds lascerà Dallas per firmare con la Roma e non con la Juventus: i retroscena
Calcio

Roma-Spezia 4-3, le pagelle: Pellegrini suona la carica, Smalling da incubo. Mayoral c'è

Redazione web - 0
Le pagelle giallorosse dopo la gara con lo Spezia della 19ª giornata di Serie A 2020-21
Calcio

La Roma domina, si butta via e poi la vince all'ultimo secondo: incredibile 4-3 allo Spezia

Redazione web - 0
La cronaca di Roma-Spezia, gara della 19ª giornata di Serie A 2020-21
Lombardia in zona rossa, parte la class action dei commercianti per chiedere i danni

Le associazioni di commercianti e imprenditori hanno deciso di agire legalmente contro i responsabili delle chiusure per i danni subiti
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli
Lombardia zona rossa, "danno da 200 mln per Milano"  

Barbieri (Confcommercio): "Basta apri e chiudi, le imprese non sono interruttori, accelerare su vaccini"
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli
L'articolo proviene da Notiziedi.
Continua a leggere
Napoli
Centinaia di arresti in Russia durante le manifestazioni pro Navalny

AGI – Sono arrivati a 237 i manifestanti finora fermati dalla polizia in 25 città della Russia, dove sono in corso le proteste, non...
Reynolds, beffa Juve: l'americano andrà alla Roma. I motivi del mancato affare
Calcio

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Bryan Reynolds lascerà Dallas per firmare con la Roma e non con la Juventus: i retroscena
Roma-Spezia 4-3, le pagelle: Pellegrini suona la carica, Smalling da incubo. Mayoral c'è
Calcio

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le pagelle giallorosse dopo la gara con lo Spezia della 19ª giornata di Serie A 2020-21
La Roma domina, si butta via e poi la vince all'ultimo secondo: incredibile 4-3 allo Spezia
Calcio

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La cronaca di Roma-Spezia, gara della 19ª giornata di Serie A 2020-21
Udinese-Inter, ore 18.00: le formazioni ufficiali
Calcio

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le formazioni ufficiali di Udinese-Inter, diciannovesima giornata di Serie A
