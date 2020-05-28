Moda: Mantero presenta Resilk, progetto per dare nuova vita alla seta 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Moda: Mantero presenta Resilk, progetto per dare nuova vita alla seta proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Bonomi: “A rischio tra 700mila e 1 milione di posti di lavoro” 

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente di Confindustria: “Il lavoro non si fa con decreto. Fase 2 un'opportunità, ma da classe politica zero visione” Continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

EasyJet taglierà fino a 4500 posti di lavoro 

Redazione web - 0
La compagnia aerea low-cost ha annunciato di voler ridurre la propria forza lavoro fino al 30% a causa della pandemia di coronavirus ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fase 2: Angi, priorità a Recovery Plan Nazionale legato a innovazione e sostenibilità 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fase 2: Angi, priorità a Recovery Plan Nazionale legato a innovazione e sostenibilità...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

I commercianti di Trevi a Raggi che presenta i monopattini: «Noi in ginocchio»

Redazione web - 0
Durante l'inaugurazione del servizio sharing dei monopattini Helbiz Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo I commercianti di Trevi a Raggi che...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

In Corea del Sud ripartono i contagi, Seul chiude di nuovo

Redazione web - 0
Il coronavirus torna a far paura in Corea del Sud con 79 nuovi casi di contagi nelle ultime 24 ore, il livello più alto...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cos’è la “Sezione 230”, l’arma con cui Trump minaccia i social network 

Redazione web - 0
Trump non può “chiudere” un social network. Ma può rendergli la vita molto difficile. Ed è quello che sta provando a fare con un...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Gallera oggi pomeriggio in Procura a Bergamo per testimoniare sul caso Alzano Lombardo

Redazione web - 0
Sarà sentito come "persona informata sui fatti» nell'ambito dell'indagine sulla mancata chiusura del Pronto soccorso dell'ospedale e la mancata istituzione della zona rossa. Venerdì...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

I commercianti di Trevi a Raggi che presenta i monopattini: «Noi in ginocchio»

Redazione web - 0
Durante l'inaugurazione del servizio sharing dei monopattini Helbiz Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo I commercianti di Trevi a Raggi che...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

In Corea del Sud ripartono i contagi, Seul chiude di nuovo

Redazione web - 0
Il coronavirus torna a far paura in Corea del Sud con 79 nuovi casi di contagi nelle ultime 24 ore, il livello più alto...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cos’è la “Sezione 230”, l’arma con cui Trump minaccia i social network 

Redazione web - 0
Trump non può “chiudere” un social network. Ma può rendergli la vita molto difficile. Ed è quello che sta provando a fare con un...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Gallera oggi pomeriggio in Procura a Bergamo per testimoniare sul caso Alzano Lombardo

Redazione web - 0
Sarà sentito come "persona informata sui fatti» nell'ambito dell'indagine sulla mancata chiusura del Pronto soccorso dell'ospedale e la mancata istituzione della zona rossa. Venerdì...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Bonomi: “A rischio tra 700mila e 1 milione di posti di lavoro” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Il presidente di Confindustria: “Il lavoro non si fa con decreto. Fase 2 un'opportunità, ma da classe politica zero visione” Continua...
Continua a leggere

EasyJet taglierà fino a 4500 posti di lavoro 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
La compagnia aerea low-cost ha annunciato di voler ridurre la propria forza lavoro fino al 30% a causa della pandemia di coronavirus ...
Continua a leggere

Fase 2: Angi, priorità a Recovery Plan Nazionale legato a innovazione e sostenibilità 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fase 2: Angi, priorità a Recovery Plan Nazionale legato a innovazione e sostenibilità...
Continua a leggere

Fase 2: Magniflex, nasce MagniProtect il primo materasso antibatterico e antivirale  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fase 2: Magniflex, nasce MagniProtect il primo materasso antibatterico e antivirale ...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli