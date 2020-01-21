Napoli, Allan è un caso

Gattuso farà a meno del centrocampista nella sfida decisiva con la Lazio

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Calciomercato Napoli, si riapre il dialogo con Mertens per il rinnovo

Redazione web - 0
Il momento in casa Napoli non è dei più semplici, come dimostra il ritiro o le lacrime del bambino consolato da Insigne. Anche in questo clima di incertezza nel...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Lobotka pronto per il debutto

Redazione web - 0
Staseta contro la Lazio Lobotka e Demme vanno verso il debutto dal primo minuto, per lo slovacco, sarebbe l'esordio assoluto, a completare...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Rrahmani a Napoli, gli azzurri avevano deciso a novembre: decisiva la relazione dell’area scouting

Redazione web - 0
RraIl Napoli, nel corso della scorsa settimana, ha ufficializzato l'acquisto di Rrahmani. Il calciatore, infatti, ha svolto le visite mediche e dopo ha firmato...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Nozze trash, licenziati i cinque trombettisti della Penitenziaria

Redazione web - 0
Il motivo: danno di immagine per il Corpo. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, donna dissanguata in casa, mistero a Mergellina

Redazione web - 0
Aperta l'inchiesta , indagano carabinieri continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La preside di Napoli: “No al rapper sessista a Sanremo”

Redazione web - 0
La dirigente dell'istituto comprensivo Donizetti di Pollena Trocchia è l'autrice di una petizione che sta raccogliendo molte adesioni e di una lettera...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Franceschini in visita a Cuma e alla Piscina Mirabilis

Redazione web - 0
“Occasione per discutere su problematiche e progettazioni in corso per il rilancio del Parco archeologico dei Campi Flegrei”. continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Nozze trash, licenziati i cinque trombettisti della Penitenziaria

Redazione web - 0
Il motivo: danno di immagine per il Corpo. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, donna dissanguata in casa, mistero a Mergellina

Redazione web - 0
Aperta l'inchiesta , indagano carabinieri continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La preside di Napoli: “No al rapper sessista a Sanremo”

Redazione web - 0
La dirigente dell'istituto comprensivo Donizetti di Pollena Trocchia è l'autrice di una petizione che sta raccogliendo molte adesioni e di una lettera...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Franceschini in visita a Cuma e alla Piscina Mirabilis

Redazione web - 0
“Occasione per discutere su problematiche e progettazioni in corso per il rilancio del Parco archeologico dei Campi Flegrei”. continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Calciomercato Napoli, si riapre il dialogo con Mertens per il rinnovo

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il momento in casa Napoli non è dei più semplici, come dimostra il ritiro o le lacrime del bambino consolato da Insigne. Anche in questo clima di incertezza nel...
Continua a leggere

Lobotka pronto per il debutto

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Staseta contro la Lazio Lobotka e Demme vanno verso il debutto dal primo minuto, per lo slovacco, sarebbe l'esordio assoluto, a completare...
Continua a leggere

Rrahmani a Napoli, gli azzurri avevano deciso a novembre: decisiva la relazione dell’area scouting

Calcio Redazione web - 0
RraIl Napoli, nel corso della scorsa settimana, ha ufficializzato l'acquisto di Rrahmani. Il calciatore, infatti, ha svolto le visite mediche e dopo ha firmato...
Continua a leggere

La Rassegna Stampa dei principali quotidiani sportivi italiani di martedì 21 gennaio 2020

Calcio Redazione web - 0
​Segui 90min su Facebook, Instagram e Telegram per restare sempre aggiornato sulle ultime news della Serie A! Apertura dedicata al Monday Night valido per...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli