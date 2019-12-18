Napoli, arrestato per droga il vero bersaglio dell’agguato in cui fu ferita Noemi

Salvatore Nurcaro è tra i 12 indagati in un blitz antidroga

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Potenza, oggetti da riciclo per donare un cardiotocografo in Africa

Redazione web - 0
L'idea di un tecnico professionista di attrezzature medicali. La vendita dei suoi prodotti servirà all'acquisto di un apparecchio per sentire il battito nelle...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Casal di Principe: dall’Agenzia nazionale altri 22 beni confiscati per il riuso sociale

Redazione web - 0
L'appello del sindaco Natale alle istituzioni: “Aiutateci a restituirli ai cittadini” continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Fuorigrotta, si apre una voragine in via De Gennaro: chiude una scuola

Redazione web - 0
È accaduto in mattinata per un guasto alle tubature continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Potenza, oggetti da riciclo per donare un cardiotocografo in Africa

Redazione web - 0
L'idea di un tecnico professionista di attrezzature medicali. La vendita dei suoi prodotti servirà all'acquisto di un apparecchio per sentire il battito nelle...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Casal di Principe: dall’Agenzia nazionale altri 22 beni confiscati per il riuso sociale

Redazione web - 0
L'appello del sindaco Natale alle istituzioni: “Aiutateci a restituirli ai cittadini” continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Fuorigrotta, si apre una voragine in via De Gennaro: chiude una scuola

Redazione web - 0
È accaduto in mattinata per un guasto alle tubature continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Voragine in via Masoni, gli sfollati rientrano a casa

Redazione web - 0
L'annuncio in un post su Facebook del presidente di municipalità Ivo Poggiani continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Potenza, oggetti da riciclo per donare un cardiotocografo in Africa

Napoli Redazione web - 0
L'idea di un tecnico professionista di attrezzature medicali. La vendita dei suoi prodotti servirà all'acquisto di un apparecchio per sentire il battito nelle...
Continua a leggere

Casal di Principe: dall’Agenzia nazionale altri 22 beni confiscati per il riuso sociale

Napoli Redazione web - 0
L'appello del sindaco Natale alle istituzioni: “Aiutateci a restituirli ai cittadini” continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Fuorigrotta, si apre una voragine in via De Gennaro: chiude una scuola

Napoli Redazione web - 0
È accaduto in mattinata per un guasto alle tubature continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Voragine in via Masoni, gli sfollati rientrano a casa

Napoli Redazione web - 0
L'annuncio in un post su Facebook del presidente di municipalità Ivo Poggiani continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli