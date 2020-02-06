Napoli, de Magistris: “La metro riparte sabato con 8 treni”

Il sindaco: “Ci auguriamo che si riprenda la viabilità ordinaria su ferro”

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Prende a pugni la moglie e le mette le dita negli occhi: arrestato

Redazione web - 0
I Carabinieri della stazione di Qualiano hanno arrestato per maltrattamenti in famiglia un 38enne noto alle forze dell'ordine in forza a un provvedimento emesso...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo, la preside di Pollena Trocchia contro Junior Cally: lettera alla ministra Azzolina

Redazione web - 0
La dirigente intervistata in anteprima da Repubblica chiede di prendere le distanze dopo aver raccolto 25mila firme continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, de Magistris: “La metro riparte sabato con 8 treni”

Redazione web - 0
Il sindaco: “Ci auguriamo che si riprenda la viabilità ordinaria su ferro” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Napoli, de Magistris:...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Prende a pugni la moglie e le mette le dita negli occhi: arrestato

Redazione web - 0
I Carabinieri della stazione di Qualiano hanno arrestato per maltrattamenti in famiglia un 38enne noto alle forze dell'ordine in forza a un provvedimento emesso...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo, la preside di Pollena Trocchia contro Junior Cally: lettera alla ministra Azzolina

Redazione web - 0
La dirigente intervistata in anteprima da Repubblica chiede di prendere le distanze dopo aver raccolto 25mila firme continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Video shock contro disabili, il garante regionale: vanno rimossi

Redazione web - 0
Si tratta di una quarantina di filmati pubblicati su Instagram continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, de Magistris: “La metro riparte sabato con 8 treni”

Redazione web - 0
Il sindaco: "Ci auguriamo che si riprenda la viabilità ordinaria su ferro" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Prende a pugni la moglie e le mette le dita negli occhi: arrestato

Redazione web - 0
I Carabinieri della stazione di Qualiano hanno arrestato per maltrattamenti in famiglia un 38enne noto alle forze dell'ordine in forza a un provvedimento emesso...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo, la preside di Pollena Trocchia contro Junior Cally: lettera alla ministra Azzolina

Redazione web - 0
La dirigente intervistata in anteprima da Repubblica chiede di prendere le distanze dopo aver raccolto 25mila firme continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Video shock contro disabili, il garante regionale: vanno rimossi

Redazione web - 0
Si tratta di una quarantina di filmati pubblicati su Instagram continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, de Magistris: “La metro riparte sabato con 8 treni”

Redazione web - 0
Il sindaco: "Ci auguriamo che si riprenda la viabilità ordinaria su ferro" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Prende a pugni la moglie e le mette le dita negli occhi: arrestato

Napoli Redazione web - 0
I Carabinieri della stazione di Qualiano hanno arrestato per maltrattamenti in famiglia un 38enne noto alle forze dell'ordine in forza a un provvedimento emesso...
Continua a leggere

Sanremo, la preside di Pollena Trocchia contro Junior Cally: lettera alla ministra Azzolina

Napoli Redazione web - 0
La dirigente intervistata in anteprima da Repubblica chiede di prendere le distanze dopo aver raccolto 25mila firme continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Napoli, de Magistris: “La metro riparte sabato con 8 treni”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il sindaco: “Ci auguriamo che si riprenda la viabilità ordinaria su ferro” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Napoli, de Magistris:...
Continua a leggere

Video shock contro disabili, il garante regionale: vanno rimossi

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Si tratta di una quarantina di filmati pubblicati su Instagram continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli