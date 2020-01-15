Napoli, definito l’acquisto di Lobotka: potrebbe essere convocato con la Fiorentina

Il centrocampista slovacco ha firmato un contratto di quattro anni e mezzo

Napoli

Reggia Caserta: parte il restauro delle facciate, delle stanze e del Parco Reale

Redazione web - 0
Direttrice: "Lavori necessari per risolvere finalmente criticità"
Napoli

Napoli, agente della Polizia Municipale aggredito da immigrato. Gli aggiornamenti

Redazione web - 0
Un immigrato del Marocco ha aggredito un agente della Polizia Municipale cercando di impadronirsi della sua pistola di servizio in piazza Garibaldi, a Napoli.
Napoli

Condannato per omicidio moglie, va in cella un mese dopo

Redazione web - 0
Deve scontare 27 anni, arrestato da Squadra Mobile Caserta
