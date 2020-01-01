Napoli, due guardie giurate rapinate delle pistole la scorsa notte.

Aggredite mentre erano in servizio nell’ospedale San Gennaro

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Botti di Capodanno, 48 feriti a Napoli e provincia, tre sono minori. Ricoveri in ospedale per abuso di alcolici

Redazione web - 0
Venti secondo i dati della Asl 1 le persone sottoposte ad accertamenti per aver bevuto troppo. Anche a Salerno dieci persone in ospedale...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, parcheggio selvaggio è record di multe in via Duomo: 300 sanzioni per sosta vietata

Redazione web - 0
La polizia municipale annota anche 54 segnalazioni per abbandono di rifiuti continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“Capri, Hollywood”, Radford ricorda Troisi: “La sua è una lezione eterna”

Redazione web - 0
Il regista scozzese de “Il Postino” tra aneddoti e nostalgia: ora sta realizzando un film su una coppia di cantanti americani degli anni...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Botti di Capodanno, 48 feriti a Napoli e provincia, tre sono minori. Ricoveri in ospedale per abuso di alcolici

Redazione web - 0
Venti secondo i dati della Asl 1 le persone sottoposte ad accertamenti per aver bevuto troppo. Anche a Salerno dieci persone in ospedale...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, parcheggio selvaggio è record di multe in via Duomo: 300 sanzioni per sosta vietata

Redazione web - 0
La polizia municipale annota anche 54 segnalazioni per abbandono di rifiuti continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, due guardie giurate rapinate delle pistole la scorsa notte.

Redazione web - 0
Aggredite mentre erano in servizio nell'ospedale San Gennaro continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“Capri, Hollywood”, Radford ricorda Troisi: “La sua è una lezione eterna”

Redazione web - 0
Il regista scozzese de “Il Postino” tra aneddoti e nostalgia: ora sta realizzando un film su una coppia di cantanti americani degli anni...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Botti di Capodanno, 48 feriti a Napoli e provincia, tre sono minori. Ricoveri in ospedale per abuso di alcolici

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Venti secondo i dati della Asl 1 le persone sottoposte ad accertamenti per aver bevuto troppo. Anche a Salerno dieci persone in ospedale...
Continua a leggere

Napoli, parcheggio selvaggio è record di multe in via Duomo: 300 sanzioni per sosta vietata

Napoli Redazione web - 0
La polizia municipale annota anche 54 segnalazioni per abbandono di rifiuti continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

“Capri, Hollywood”, Radford ricorda Troisi: “La sua è una lezione eterna”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il regista scozzese de “Il Postino” tra aneddoti e nostalgia: ora sta realizzando un film su una coppia di cantanti americani degli anni...
Continua a leggere

Potenza, tutti in piazza per le prove del Capodanno Rai

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Comincia il countdown: navette e scale mobili gratuite per raggiungere il centro storico continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli