Napoli, lavori nella metro di piazza Amedeo: stop alla linea 2 nel fine settimana

Stop ai treni tra Napoli Campi Flegrei e San Giovanni Barra per la sostituzione della seconda passerella pedonale

Napoli

Scampia, gru-pinza da 130 tonnellate per demolire la Vela Verde a febbraio

Redazione web - 0
Arriva da Reggio Calabria un mezzo alto 52 metri che verrà utilizzato per abbattere il simbolo di Gomorra Dopo i rinvii ultimate le...
Napoli

Sannio, gli alberi diventano arcobaleno con l’uncinetto delle nonne

Redazione web - 0
Ad Apice l'iniziativa della Pro Loco per colorare i viali del borgo: "Un atto poetico alla Jodorowsky: la bellezza sa essere contagiosa" continua...
Napoli

Napoli, metri di rifiuti in strada. L’assessore: “A terra 300 tonnellate”

Redazione web - 0
Del Giudice: "Il problema è lo smaltimento" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
