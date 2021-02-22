Napoli, Osimhen dimesso: non ricorda cosa è accaduto a Bergamo. Domani nuovi esami: le ultime

Gli aggiornamenti sulle condizioni di Victor Osimhen, attaccante del Napoli. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Atalanta, Percassi sta con Gasperini: "Gestione della partita strana da parte dell'arbitro"

Redazione web - 0
Ieri sera, dopo Napoli-Atalanta, Gasperini aveva polemizzato per alcune scelte dell'arbitro, nonostante la vittoria. Antonio Percassi, presidente della Dea, torna sull'argomento quest'oggi, in alcune...
Calcio

Dalla Spagna: Juventus e Inter sul Kun Aguero. Colpo a parametro zero: ci sono già stati i primi contatti

Redazione web - 0
El Kun Aguero in Italia? E' in scadenza con il Manchester City: contatti con Juventus e Inter.
Calcio

Gabriele Gravina rieletto Presidente della FIGC: "Pronto per il secondo tempo"

Redazione web - 0
Le parole del Presidente, nuovamente eletto a capo della Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio.
Infortunio Osimhen, domani il nigeriano si sottoporrà ad altri esami: i dettagli

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ha trascorso una notte tranquilla, Victor Osimhen. Ricoverato da ieri sera all'ospedale Papa Giovanni XXIII°di Bergamo, è stato dimesso e oggi torna a Napoli
