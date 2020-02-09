Napoli, sequestrata discoteca in zona collinare: non aveva le autorizzazioni e dava alcolici ai minorenni

I controlli della movida

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Bergamo, fuggono all’alt dei carabinieri e si schiantano contro un palo: muore 27enne, tre feriti

Redazione web - 0
Un giovane di 27 anni, Matteo Simonetti, di Capo di Ponte (Brescia), è morto in un incidente stradale avvenuto all'alba a Rogno (Bergamo). Era...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rivoluzione Napoli: novità Politano e Maksimovic

Redazione web - 0
Un Napoli con tanti cambi scenderà in campo alle 15 contro il Lecce al San Paolo. Cambiano diversi titolari dell'11 di Gattuso. Ecco le...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Live Napoli-Lecce 0-0: Milik e Zielinski, che errori sotto porta

Redazione web - 0
Dopo la roboante vittoria con la Juventus, il Napoli torna in campo contro il Lecce a caccia del terzo successo di fila in campionato,...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Bergamo, fuggono all’alt dei carabinieri e si schiantano contro un palo: muore 27enne, tre feriti

Redazione web - 0
Un giovane di 27 anni, Matteo Simonetti, di Capo di Ponte (Brescia), è morto in un incidente stradale avvenuto all'alba a Rogno (Bergamo). Era...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rivoluzione Napoli: novità Politano e Maksimovic

Redazione web - 0
Un Napoli con tanti cambi scenderà in campo alle 15 contro il Lecce al San Paolo. Cambiano diversi titolari dell'11 di Gattuso. Ecco le...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Live Napoli-Lecce 0-0: Milik e Zielinski, che errori sotto porta

Redazione web - 0
Dopo la roboante vittoria con la Juventus, il Napoli torna in campo contro il Lecce a caccia del terzo successo di fila in campionato,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Spaccio nel centro storico: fermato lo spacciatore, acquirente scappa tra la folla

Redazione web - 0
Ieri sera gli agenti dell'Ufficio Prevenzione Generale, durante il servizio di controllo del territorio, hanno notato in largo San Giovanni Maggiore Pignatelli un giovane...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bergamo, fuggono all’alt dei carabinieri e si schiantano contro un palo: muore 27enne, tre feriti

Redazione web - 0
Un giovane di 27 anni, Matteo Simonetti, di Capo di Ponte (Brescia), è morto in un incidente stradale avvenuto all'alba a Rogno (Bergamo). Era...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rivoluzione Napoli: novità Politano e Maksimovic

Redazione web - 0
Un Napoli con tanti cambi scenderà in campo alle 15 contro il Lecce al San Paolo. Cambiano diversi titolari dell'11 di Gattuso. Ecco le...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Live Napoli-Lecce 0-0: Milik e Zielinski, che errori sotto porta

Redazione web - 0
Dopo la roboante vittoria con la Juventus, il Napoli torna in campo contro il Lecce a caccia del terzo successo di fila in campionato,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Spaccio nel centro storico: fermato lo spacciatore, acquirente scappa tra la folla

Redazione web - 0
Ieri sera gli agenti dell'Ufficio Prevenzione Generale, durante il servizio di controllo del territorio, hanno notato in largo San Giovanni Maggiore Pignatelli un giovane...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Bergamo, fuggono all’alt dei carabinieri e si schiantano contro un palo: muore 27enne, tre feriti

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Un giovane di 27 anni, Matteo Simonetti, di Capo di Ponte (Brescia), è morto in un incidente stradale avvenuto all'alba a Rogno (Bergamo). Era...
Continua a leggere

Rivoluzione Napoli: novità Politano e Maksimovic

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Un Napoli con tanti cambi scenderà in campo alle 15 contro il Lecce al San Paolo. Cambiano diversi titolari dell'11 di Gattuso. Ecco le...
Continua a leggere

Live Napoli-Lecce 0-0: Milik e Zielinski, che errori sotto porta

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Dopo la roboante vittoria con la Juventus, il Napoli torna in campo contro il Lecce a caccia del terzo successo di fila in campionato,...
Continua a leggere

Spaccio nel centro storico: fermato lo spacciatore, acquirente scappa tra la folla

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Ieri sera gli agenti dell'Ufficio Prevenzione Generale, durante il servizio di controllo del territorio, hanno notato in largo San Giovanni Maggiore Pignatelli un giovane...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli