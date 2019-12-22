Napoli, si complica Torreira: ecco il motivo

Il nuovo tecnico dell’Arsenal dà più garanzie all’uruguaiano. United e Spurs i due ostacoli per Soumaré

Calcio

Sarri-Allegri: primo scontro a distanza. L’allenatore della Juve risponde a Max e oggi può smentirlo

Redazione web - 0
​Maurizio Sarri e Massimiliano Allegri: sfida a distanza. Filosofie opposte tra l'attuale tecnico della ​Juventus e il vecchio allenatore bianconero che ha guidato la...
Calcio

Milan, sfuma un obiettivo di mercato: irrompe lo United, l’offerta che beffa i rossoneri

Redazione web - 0
​Il ​Milan tra pochissimo scenderà in campo allo Gewiss Stadium di Bergamo, dove affronterà l'Atalanta di Gasperini. Sarà una prova tosta per gli uomini...
Calcio

Napoli, si riapre la pista Ibrahimovic: uno scambio con l’Inter riaccende il sogno

Redazione web - 0
​Il ​Napoli è alla ricerca di rinforzi a gennaio. Il primo obiettivo della società partenopea è il regista. Sul taccuino di Cristiano Giuntoli ci...
Napoli

Napoli, Funicolare centrale: riparato il gusto

Redazione web - 0
Circolazione regolare dal mattino
Napoli

Matera, il Comune di Scanzano Jonico sciolto per infiltrazioni mafiose

Redazione web - 0
Il provvedimento della ministra Lamorgese. Nell'ultimo anno quattro i blitz della Dda di Potenza nel Metapontino
Napoli

Albero cade a Napoli, un morto

Redazione web - 0
Aveva 62 anni è rimasto schiacciato in via Nuova Agnano
Napoli

Capodimonte, nel libro d’oro della mostra “Napoli Napoli” l’entusiasmo dei visitatori

Redazione web - 0
Centinaia le dediche raccolte nel volume delle firme all'ingresso del museo: "Emozione"
Manchester City, Cancelo in uscita e in rotta con Guardiola: Juventus contattata

Calcio Redazione web - 0
​​Joao Cancelo è stato uno dei colpi di mercato del Manchester City. Il terzino ex ​Juventus, scambiato con Danilo, sta faticando a ingranare e...
