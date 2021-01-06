Napoli-Spezia, ore 18.00: le probabili formazioni

Le probabili scelte di Gattuso e Italiano per la 16ª giornata di campionato. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Il PSG chiama l’Inter per Eriksen: il retroscena di mercato sul danese

Redazione web - 0
Il PSG chiama l'Inter: nessun interesse al momento per Christian Eriksen. Il retroscena di mercato. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Inter, Suning ha avviato contatti preliminari con BC Partners per la cessione di una parte delle azioni del club

Redazione web - 0
Suning apre alla cessione di una parte delle azioni dell'Inter: contatti preliminari con BC Partners. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juventus, cambio sulla fascia: si pensa a un ritorno. Un giovane bianconero verso Cagliari

Redazione web - 0
Doppia operazione di mercato studiata dalla Juventus, con un ritorno e un addio. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Pioggia, vento, neve a bassa quota Maltempo sul Lazio anche oggi

Redazione web - 0
Caditoie ostruite e vie come torrenti a Roma. Metro Cornelia, scale mobili fuori uso Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pioggia, vento,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Operaio morto, tre dirigenti Italgas accusati dal gip di omicidio colposo

Redazione web - 0
L'incidente nel 2015 su una tubatura. Il giudice per le indagini preliminari ha accolto l'opposizione dei familiari dell'operaio Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il cambio della guardia, le tensioni: chiude il centro degli antagonisti

Redazione web - 0
L'annuncio a sorpresa del Centro sociale Dordoni. Il passato come base Black bloc Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Il cambio della...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Scuola, terza ondata e influenza: incubo quarantene collettive sulla ripresa delle lezioni

Redazione web - 0
Rischio confusione dei sintomi nei licei. Qualcuno non sa nemmeno se dovrà rimettere in carica il tablet o potrà rivedere i compagni dietro la...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pioggia, vento, neve a bassa quota Maltempo sul Lazio anche oggi

Redazione web - 0
Caditoie ostruite e vie come torrenti a Roma. Metro Cornelia, scale mobili fuori uso Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pioggia, vento,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Operaio morto, tre dirigenti Italgas accusati dal gip di omicidio colposo

Redazione web - 0
L'incidente nel 2015 su una tubatura. Il giudice per le indagini preliminari ha accolto l'opposizione dei familiari dell'operaio Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il cambio della guardia, le tensioni: chiude il centro degli antagonisti

Redazione web - 0
L'annuncio a sorpresa del Centro sociale Dordoni. Il passato come base Black bloc Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Il cambio della...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Scuola, terza ondata e influenza: incubo quarantene collettive sulla ripresa delle lezioni

Redazione web - 0
Rischio confusione dei sintomi nei licei. Qualcuno non sa nemmeno se dovrà rimettere in carica il tablet o potrà rivedere i compagni dietro la...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Il PSG chiama l’Inter per Eriksen: il retroscena di mercato sul danese

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il PSG chiama l'Inter: nessun interesse al momento per Christian Eriksen. Il retroscena di mercato. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Inter, Suning ha avviato contatti preliminari con BC Partners per la cessione di una parte delle azioni del club

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Suning apre alla cessione di una parte delle azioni dell'Inter: contatti preliminari con BC Partners. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Juventus, cambio sulla fascia: si pensa a un ritorno. Un giovane bianconero verso Cagliari

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Doppia operazione di mercato studiata dalla Juventus, con un ritorno e un addio. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Crotone-Roma, ore 15.00: le probabili formazioni

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le probabili scelte dei due tecnici per la sfida delle 15 allo Scida tra Crotone e Roma. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli