Napoli verso l’Inter: Mertens e Koulibaly lavorano a parte

Fabian Ruiz, reduce dalla febbre, ha svolto un allenamento in palestra

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Cambia il fuorigioco, maggiore tolleranza sui casi limite: l’ultima decisione dell’IFAB

Redazione web - 0
Nonostante l'ausilio fondamentale del VAR, tale da permettere di correggere errori particolarmente gravi commessi dal direttore di gara, le polemiche arbitrali restano sempre all'ordine...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Pistocchi: “De Laurentiis ha capito che è stato un errore lasciar andare via Sarri. Lobotka è adatto al Napoli”

Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte, nel corso di Marte Sport Live è intervenuto Maurizio Pistocchi, giornalista. LE SUE PAROLE L'autocritica di De Laurentiis quando ha presentato Gattuso mi...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

De Laurentiis e l’agenda piena per i rinnovi: segnale distensivo dopo il caos?

Redazione web - 0
Secondo quanto riportato da Il Mattino, ci sono passi distensivi di De Laurentiis verso il gruppo con la questione rinnovi. I DETTAGLI Il Presidente, infatti, ha...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Controtendenza al Fatebenefratelli di Benevento Incremento di nascite del 10%

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Spari contro un negozio del centro, l’incubo racket fa ancora capolino a Torre Annunziata

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ischia, il “ladro di Natale” tradito dalla targa dell’auto

Redazione web - 0
Aveva fatto irruzione di notte in un parrucchiere trafugando l'incasso: a tradirlo un unico particolare. Denunciato dai carabinieri continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La stabiese Sonia Mosca trionfa nel game show di Canale 5 “All Togheter Now”

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Cambia il fuorigioco, maggiore tolleranza sui casi limite: l’ultima decisione dell’IFAB

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Nonostante l'ausilio fondamentale del VAR, tale da permettere di correggere errori particolarmente gravi commessi dal direttore di gara, le polemiche arbitrali restano sempre all'ordine...
Continua a leggere

Pistocchi: “De Laurentiis ha capito che è stato un errore lasciar andare via Sarri. Lobotka è adatto al Napoli”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte, nel corso di Marte Sport Live è intervenuto Maurizio Pistocchi, giornalista. LE SUE PAROLE L'autocritica di De Laurentiis quando ha presentato Gattuso mi...
Continua a leggere

De Laurentiis e l’agenda piena per i rinnovi: segnale distensivo dopo il caos?

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Secondo quanto riportato da Il Mattino, ci sono passi distensivi di De Laurentiis verso il gruppo con la questione rinnovi. I DETTAGLI Il Presidente, infatti, ha...
Continua a leggere

Il report dell’allenamento mattutino: personalizzato per Ghoulam, Mertens e Koulibaly. Palestra per Fabian

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli si prepara al match contro l'Inter: oggi allenamento mattutino in visto della gara contro i neroazzurri Napoli, il report dell'allenamento mattutino La SSC Napoli...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli