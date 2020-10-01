Nasce la Groupe Psa Italia: la guiderà Thorel

Incorpora Peugeot Automobili Italia, Citroen Italia, Opel italia e Psa Service

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Motori

Tesla abbatte il costo delle batterie

Redazione web - 0
Il costruttore californiano è pronto per iniziare a vendere alcuni esemplari della Tesla Model 3 equipaggiat con le batterie senza cobalto continua a...
Continua a leggere
Motori

La Gran Bretagna punta sull’idrogeno

Redazione web - 0
Il Governo ha annunciato un progetto per la Tees Valley, nel Nord Est dell'Inghilterra, che potrebbe trasformarsi in un hub pionieristico per l'idrogeno...
Continua a leggere
Motori

Guida autonoma? Gratis e la scarichi da internet

Redazione web - 0
La società pionieristica di tecnologia autonoma StreetDrone ha lanciato la prima soluzione software di guida autonoma al mondo gratuita da scaricare e accessibile...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Bonaccorsi: “Con Bravo innovation Hub imprenditori di domani” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bonaccorsi: “Con Bravo innovation Hub imprenditori di domani” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fase 3: Cutillo (EY), ‘Covid fa riconsiderare modo di lavorare in aziende pubbliche e private’ 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fase 3: Cutillo (EY), ‘Covid fa riconsiderare modo di lavorare in aziende pubbliche...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Invitalia: Bravo Innovation Hub “primo centro innovazione realizzato con Mise”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Invitalia: Bravo Innovation Hub “primo centro innovazione realizzato con Mise” ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il Tribunale: energia, fatture stimate illegittime se non nella media dei consumi

Redazione web - 0
L'avvocato Laila Perciballi: "È un precedente importantissimo perché conferma che le fatture stimate spesso ledono il diritto degli utenti ad una chiara informazione e...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Bonaccorsi: “Con Bravo innovation Hub imprenditori di domani” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bonaccorsi: “Con Bravo innovation Hub imprenditori di domani” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fase 3: Cutillo (EY), ‘Covid fa riconsiderare modo di lavorare in aziende pubbliche e private’ 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fase 3: Cutillo (EY), ‘Covid fa riconsiderare modo di lavorare in aziende pubbliche...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Invitalia: Bravo Innovation Hub “primo centro innovazione realizzato con Mise”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Invitalia: Bravo Innovation Hub “primo centro innovazione realizzato con Mise” ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il Tribunale: energia, fatture stimate illegittime se non nella media dei consumi

Redazione web - 0
L'avvocato Laila Perciballi: "È un precedente importantissimo perché conferma che le fatture stimate spesso ledono il diritto degli utenti ad una chiara informazione e...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Tesla abbatte il costo delle batterie

Motori Redazione web - 0
Il costruttore californiano è pronto per iniziare a vendere alcuni esemplari della Tesla Model 3 equipaggiat con le batterie senza cobalto continua a...
Continua a leggere

La Gran Bretagna punta sull’idrogeno

Motori Redazione web - 0
Il Governo ha annunciato un progetto per la Tees Valley, nel Nord Est dell'Inghilterra, che potrebbe trasformarsi in un hub pionieristico per l'idrogeno...
Continua a leggere

Guida autonoma? Gratis e la scarichi da internet

Motori Redazione web - 0
La società pionieristica di tecnologia autonoma StreetDrone ha lanciato la prima soluzione software di guida autonoma al mondo gratuita da scaricare e accessibile...
Continua a leggere

E le colonnine per le auto elettriche sbarcano su Waze

Motori Redazione web - 0
Sulla mappa 5.000 punti di ricarica per veicoli elettrici Volkswagen primo partner italiano dell'iniziativa continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli