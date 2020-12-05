Natale 2020, dolci più ‘salati’: prezzo pandoro +25% 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Natale 2020, dolci più ‘salati’: prezzo pandoro +25% proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Nuovo Dpcm, “stop viaggi fa perdere 10,3 milioni di turisti” 

Redazione web - 0
Confturismo: “Perdite 8 miliardi e mezzo” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Nuovo Dpcm, “stop viaggi fa perdere 10,3 milioni di...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Dl ristori, Cgia: “Coperto solo il 25% delle perdite subite” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Dl ristori, Cgia: “Coperto solo il 25% delle perdite subite” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Mes, Fitch: “Possibile instabilità governo da dibattito M5S” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Mes, Fitch: “Possibile instabilità governo da dibattito M5S” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Natale 2020, dolci più ‘salati’: prezzo pandoro +25% 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Natale 2020, dolci più ‘salati': prezzo pandoro +25% proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Nuovo Dpcm, “stop viaggi fa perdere 10,3 milioni di turisti” 

Redazione web - 0
Confturismo: “Perdite 8 miliardi e mezzo” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Nuovo Dpcm, “stop viaggi fa perdere 10,3 milioni di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sbanda con l’auto e si schianta contro un muretto, muore un 56enne

Redazione web - 0
Il tragico incidente sabato mattina lungo la SS 36 che collega Lecco alla Valtellina, all'interno di una galleria. Contemporaneamente carambola di quattro auto lungo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, Fedez chiama la polizia: «Un’auto mi sta seguendo». È un investigatore privato

Redazione web - 0
Prima dell'arrivo della volante giovedì sera in piazza Giulio Cesare a Citylife, il cantante-influencer è sceso dalla sua macchina e ha affrontato il...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Natale 2020, dolci più ‘salati’: prezzo pandoro +25% 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Natale 2020, dolci più ‘salati': prezzo pandoro +25% proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Nuovo Dpcm, “stop viaggi fa perdere 10,3 milioni di turisti” 

Redazione web - 0
Confturismo: “Perdite 8 miliardi e mezzo” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Nuovo Dpcm, “stop viaggi fa perdere 10,3 milioni di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sbanda con l’auto e si schianta contro un muretto, muore un 56enne

Redazione web - 0
Il tragico incidente sabato mattina lungo la SS 36 che collega Lecco alla Valtellina, all'interno di una galleria. Contemporaneamente carambola di quattro auto lungo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, Fedez chiama la polizia: «Un’auto mi sta seguendo». È un investigatore privato

Redazione web - 0
Prima dell'arrivo della volante giovedì sera in piazza Giulio Cesare a Citylife, il cantante-influencer è sceso dalla sua macchina e ha affrontato il...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Nuovo Dpcm, “stop viaggi fa perdere 10,3 milioni di turisti” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Confturismo: “Perdite 8 miliardi e mezzo” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Nuovo Dpcm, “stop viaggi fa perdere 10,3 milioni di...
Continua a leggere

Dl ristori, Cgia: “Coperto solo il 25% delle perdite subite” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Dl ristori, Cgia: “Coperto solo il 25% delle perdite subite” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere

Mes, Fitch: “Possibile instabilità governo da dibattito M5S” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Mes, Fitch: “Possibile instabilità governo da dibattito M5S” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Cashback, funziona anche senza Spid e app IO 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Cashback, funziona anche senza Spid e app IO proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli