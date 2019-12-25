Natale senz’acqua in alcune zone di Pozzuoli: il guasto potrebbe essere legato al bradisismo

Tecnici al lavoro per riparare il guasto

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

A Napoli e in Campania 12 pranzi con mille poveri Iniziativa della Comunità di Sant’Egidio

Redazione web - 0
In oltre 250 nella Basilica dei Santi Severino e Sossio, con loro anche il cardinale Crescenzio Sepe continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, Natale tra i rifiuti davanti all’ospedale Pellegrini

Redazione web - 0
Tanfo nei reparti, la denuncia del consigliere regionale Borrelli: "Si intervenga subito per rimuovere questo scempio" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, alcol ai minorenni: il questore chiude un bar

Redazione web - 0
Stop per sette giorni continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Natale senz’acqua in alcune zone di Pozzuoli: il guasto potrebbe essere legato al bradisismo

Redazione web - 0
Tecnici al lavoro per riparare il guasto continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, Natale tra i rifiuti davanti all’ospedale Pellegrini

Redazione web - 0
Tanfo nei reparti, la denuncia del consigliere regionale Borrelli: "Si intervenga subito per rimuovere questo scempio" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, alcol ai minorenni: il questore chiude un bar

Redazione web - 0
Stop per sette giorni continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, latitante tradito dal pranzo di Natale: arrestato dai carabinieri

Redazione web - 0
Preso a Castel Volturno narcos del rione Traiano continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

A Napoli e in Campania 12 pranzi con mille poveri Iniziativa della Comunità di Sant’Egidio

Napoli Redazione web - 0
In oltre 250 nella Basilica dei Santi Severino e Sossio, con loro anche il cardinale Crescenzio Sepe continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

Napoli, Natale tra i rifiuti davanti all’ospedale Pellegrini

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Tanfo nei reparti, la denuncia del consigliere regionale Borrelli: "Si intervenga subito per rimuovere questo scempio" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Napoli, alcol ai minorenni: il questore chiude un bar

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Stop per sette giorni continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Napoli, latitante tradito dal pranzo di Natale: arrestato dai carabinieri

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Preso a Castel Volturno narcos del rione Traiano continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli