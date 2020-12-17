New fast ferry service from Malta to Sicily from next summer

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS) – A new fast ferry between Malta and Sicily will be launched next summer. Ponte Ferries will operate the new, fast ferry catamaran service to Sicily with a 96-metre passenger, vehicle and cargo-carrying, high-speed craft.
The ferry, which will shuttle every day between Malta and the Port of Augusta – located less than 30 minutes away from Catania – promises to bring the much-needed choice and competition with the entry of a second operator in the market.
The HSC Artemis will sail into the Grand Harbour in the coming days, where it will undergo internal upgrades to equip the vessel with the latest technologies and amenities,

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo New fast ferry service from Malta to Sicily from next summer proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Politica

Lewandowski vince il “Best Fifa Award” come miglior giocatore 2020

Redazione web - 0
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Robert Lewandowski è il miglior giocatore del mondo per il 2020. Va all'attaccante polacco, protagonista col Bayern Monaco di un'annata che...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Lewandowski si aggiudica il “Best Player Fifa Award” 2020

Redazione web - 0
ZURIGO (SVIZZERA) (ITALPRESS) – “France Football” gli ha in qualche modo negato il Pallone d'Oro che avrebbe meritato ma Robert Lewandowski può almeno consolarsi...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Da consiglio Lombardia ok a bilancio, Fontana “Orgoglioso”

Redazione web - 0
“E' un bilancio di cui sono molto orgoglioso perche' prevede una serie di importantissimi investimenti, è un bilancio che anticipa il Recovery Fund”. Lo...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

La Cina intende vaccinare contro il Covid 50 milioni di persone prima delle festività

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Cina punta a vaccinare 50 milioni di persone contro il Covid-19 in vista del periodo di festività legate al capodanno lunare,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, auto sospetta alla Balduina Inseguimento e fuga con schianto alla Camilluccia

Redazione web - 0
Drammatico pomeriggio dopo che una pattuglia dei carabinieri aveva intimato l'alt a due uomini fermi a fari spenti a piazza della Balduina. Ferito un...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Traona, moto contro albero: Sebastian, promessa del motocross, morto a 17 anni sotto gli occhi del padre

Redazione web - 0
L'atleta, in forza al Jrt Mx Team, si stava allenando lunga la pista da motocross che costeggia il fiume Adda. Era un pilota esperto...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Movida selvaggia, sei comitati di quartiere presentano una querela contro il sindaco Sala

Redazione web - 0
Gli avvocati delle associazioni, ProArcoSempione in testa: "L'iniziativa legale è arrivata dopo anni di tentativi falliti d'interlocuzione con Palazzo Marino». Fra le lamentele, il...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La Cina intende vaccinare contro il Covid 50 milioni di persone prima delle festività

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Cina punta a vaccinare 50 milioni di persone contro il Covid-19 in vista del periodo di festività legate al capodanno lunare,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, auto sospetta alla Balduina Inseguimento e fuga con schianto alla Camilluccia

Redazione web - 0
Drammatico pomeriggio dopo che una pattuglia dei carabinieri aveva intimato l'alt a due uomini fermi a fari spenti a piazza della Balduina. Ferito un...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Traona, moto contro albero: Sebastian, promessa del motocross, morto a 17 anni sotto gli occhi del padre

Redazione web - 0
L'atleta, in forza al Jrt Mx Team, si stava allenando lunga la pista da motocross che costeggia il fiume Adda. Era un pilota esperto...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Movida selvaggia, sei comitati di quartiere presentano una querela contro il sindaco Sala

Redazione web - 0
Gli avvocati delle associazioni, ProArcoSempione in testa: "L'iniziativa legale è arrivata dopo anni di tentativi falliti d'interlocuzione con Palazzo Marino». Fra le lamentele, il...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Lewandowski vince il “Best Fifa Award” come miglior giocatore 2020

Politica Redazione web - 0
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Robert Lewandowski è il miglior giocatore del mondo per il 2020. Va all'attaccante polacco, protagonista col Bayern Monaco di un'annata che...
Continua a leggere

Lewandowski si aggiudica il “Best Player Fifa Award” 2020

Politica Redazione web - 0
ZURIGO (SVIZZERA) (ITALPRESS) – “France Football” gli ha in qualche modo negato il Pallone d'Oro che avrebbe meritato ma Robert Lewandowski può almeno consolarsi...
Continua a leggere

Da consiglio Lombardia ok a bilancio, Fontana “Orgoglioso”

Politica Redazione web - 0
“E' un bilancio di cui sono molto orgoglioso perche' prevede una serie di importantissimi investimenti, è un bilancio che anticipa il Recovery Fund”. Lo...
Continua a leggere

Consiglio Lombardia approva la manovra finanziaria

Politica Redazione web - 0
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Via libera a maggioranza in Consiglio regionale con 47 voti a favore e 28 contrari al Bilancio di Previsione regionale 2021-2023...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli