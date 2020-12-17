LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS) – A new fast ferry between Malta and Sicily will be launched next summer. Ponte Ferries will operate the new, fast ferry catamaran service to Sicily with a 96-metre passenger, vehicle and cargo-carrying, high-speed craft.

The ferry, which will shuttle every day between Malta and the Port of Augusta – located less than 30 minutes away from Catania – promises to bring the much-needed choice and competition with the entry of a second operator in the market.

The HSC Artemis will sail into the Grand Harbour in the coming days, where it will undergo internal upgrades to equip the vessel with the latest technologies and amenities,

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo New fast ferry service from Malta to Sicily from next summer proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento