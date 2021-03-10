New strech of the north-south railroad links Goiàs to Porto De Santos

by João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – The logistics company Rumo opened at the end of last week, the 4th, a section of the North-South Railway between São Simão / GO and Estrela D’Oeste / SP. The ceremony marked the beginning of the operation of the railway corridor linking the state of Goiás, a major agricultural producer, to the Port of Santos in São Paulo. The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas and President Jair Bolsonaro attended the ceremony, held at the São Simão / GO terminal. Last year, the company disbursed R $ 711 million in bridges and tens of kilometers of rails for infrastructure works at the terminal. The stretch has as its main objective to take agribusiness production from the States of Goiás and Tocantins to be exported through the Port of Santos (SP). The route will be done with trains with 120 wagons, and not more than 80, which means more efficiency. With gains in gas emissions and fuel economy, each composition went from 1.5 km to 2.2 km in length. In addition to the terminal officially opened last Thursday, two others, in Rio Verde (GO) and Iturama (MG), are expected to open soon. In the city of Goiás, the forecast is that it will occur until June and in the city of Minas Gerais, at the end of the first semester of next year.

The railroad project started in 1987, during the government of José Sarney, but the first 215 km long stretch, which connects Açailândia, in Maranhão (MA) to Porto Franco, in the same state, was only completed during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, in 1996. Since its creation, several works have been carried out and today the section managed by Rumo has 1537 km. Another 720 km are in operation by the sub-concessionaire Ferrovia Norte Sul S.A, currently controlled by the holding company, VLI.

Despite being an advance, Brazil still needs to invest a lot in its railway network, as explained in an interview to Dire agency, the director of FGV Transportes, Marcus Quintella. According to the director, the Brazilian network is still quite outdated, since several agribusiness hubs are unable to transport their production through the railways, many having to depend almost exclusively on the highways, which ends up increasing the logistical cost of production and commercialization. “It is expected that there will be a reduction in the cost of transport, if we analyze that the rail freight has to be cheaper, therefore, all transport costs from the gate of the farm outside would have to decrease”. The professor also points out that this inauguration is cause for celebration, but it is important to remember that this work is only a small step towards the infrastructure that the country needs.

For the beginning of this year, the federal government expects the new railroad regulatory framework to be approved in the National Congress, which seeks to organize the sector’s rules and allow new formats to attract private investments for this transport mode. For Quintella, it is very important that legislation be made to help expand road transport, as he points out. “Another part that needs to be worked on a lot is legal security, so that there is a guarantee that the international and national investor will contribute billions of reais over the long term without the risk of being harmed in the future. It is necessary to ensure that this framework is non-partisan so that it can transcend future governments and this is not a common practice in the country ”.

BRASILE. GOIAS-PORTO DE SANTOS, NUOVA FERROVIA PER L’AGRIBUSINESS

di João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO – La società di logistica brasiliana Rumo ha inaugurato un nuovo tratto della linea ferroviaria nord-sud tra Sao Simao, nello Stato di Goias, ed Estrela D’Oeste, nello Stato di San Paolo. La cerimonia, che si è svolta questo mese, ha segnato l’inizio del nuovo tratto che collega lo Stato di Goias, un importante polo agricolo, al Porto de Santos, a San Paolo. Il ministro delle Infrastrutture, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, e il presidente della Repubblica, Jair Bolsonaro, hanno partecipato alla cerimonia che si è tenuta al terminal di Sao Simao. Lo scorso anno, la società ha erogato 711 milioni di real brasiliani (circa 103 milioni di euro) per realizzare i ponti, i binari e gli interventi infrastrutturali al terminal.

L’opera ha come obiettivo principale quello di facilitare l’esportazione dei prodotti agroalimentari degli Stati di Goias e Tocantins attraverso il Porto de Santos. Lungo la tratta transiteranno treni di 120 vagoni – contro gli 80 precedenti. Questo significherà maggiore efficienza e guadagno in termini di emissioni di gas, dal momento che si risparmierà sull’uso del carburante. È prevista inoltre l’apertura di altri due terminal, uno a Rio Verde (nello Stato di Goias) e un altro a Iturama (nel Minas Gerais). Si calcola che la stazione nel Goias sarà operativa da fine giugno, mentre per il Minas Gerais si parla di giugno 2022.

Il progetto ferroviario fu definito per la prima volta nel 1987, durante il governo di Jose’ Sarney, ma il primo tratto lungo 215 chilometri, che collega Acailandia, nello Stato di Maranhao a Porto Franco, nello stesso Stato, è stato completato solo durante il governo di Fernando Henrique Cardoso, nel 1996. Dalla sua realizzazione sono stati eseguiti diversi lavori e oggi il tratto gestito dall’azienda Rumo è lungo 1.537 chilometri. Altri 720 chilometri di tratta sono gestiti dalla subconcessionaria Ferrovia Norte Sul S.A, attualmente controllata dalla holding Vli – Valor da Logistica Integrada S.A.

Il Brasile deve a ogni modo ancora investire molto nella sua rete ferroviaria, ha spiegato in un’intervista all’agenzia Dire Marcus Quintella, direttore di Fgv Transportes, il dipartimento di ricerca dedicato ai trasporti della Fundacao Getulio Vargas. Secondo il direttore, la rete brasiliana è ancora piuttosto obsoleta, poiché diversi hub agroalimentari non sono in grado di trasportare la loro produzione attraverso le ferrovie e molti dipendono quasi esclusivamente dal trasporto su gomma, il che finisce per aumentare i costi logistici di produzione e commercializzazione. Ora invece, ha detto Quintella, “si prevede una riduzione dei continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento