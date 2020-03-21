Nuovo tonfo di Wall Street. Affonda anche il petrolio

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Nuovo tonfo di Wall Street. Affonda anche il petrolio proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Economia

Nuova stretta del Governo, sport all’aperto da soli

Redazione web - 0
Nuova stretta del Governo per fermare la progressione dei contagi da coronavirus. Tra le misure della nuova ordinanza, sarà consentito solo lo sport all'aperto...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Tg Economia del 20/3/2020

Redazione web - 0
Tg Economia del 20/3/2020 L'articolo Tg Economia del 20/3/2020 proviene da Italpress. Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Tg Economia del 20/3/2020 proviene...
Continua a leggere
Economia

“Il quantitative easing ha oppiato la politica”, dice Tremonti

Redazione web - 0
“All'annuncio ‘epocale' della Bce”, che ha varato 750 miliardi di nuovi acquisti, “ha corrisposto un'azione tutto sommato banale”. Lo sostiene l'ex ministro dell'economia nella...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Coronavirus a Roma, ultime notizie Cinque morti. Posti di blocco per entrare in città

Redazione web - 0
Ieri in tarda serata la delibera della Regione Lazio che crea una zona rossa a Fondi: dal comune in provincia di Latina non si...
Continua a leggere
Autoprodotti

Napoli, si prega dal tetto della chiesa, fedeli ai balconi

Redazione web - 0
Nelle chiese non si celebrano messe e così il sacerdote guida la preghiera dal tetto della parrocchia, mentre i fedeli partecipano affacciati ai balconi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Troppi morti, Johnson chiude i pub 

Redazione web - 0
L'immunità di gregge non basta più: il premier britannico Boris Johnson ha ceduto e da stasera anche nel Regno Unito, dove i morti per...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Stop al Patto di stabilità, l’Ue valuta i “coronabond”

Redazione web - 0
Stop al Patto di Stabilità per consentire ai governi di spendere “tutto quello che serve” per sostenere l'economia e nuove regole sugli aiuti di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus a Roma, ultime notizie Cinque morti. Posti di blocco per entrare in città

Redazione web - 0
Ieri in tarda serata la delibera della Regione Lazio che crea una zona rossa a Fondi: dal comune in provincia di Latina non si...
Continua a leggere
Autoprodotti

Napoli, si prega dal tetto della chiesa, fedeli ai balconi

Redazione web - 0
Nelle chiese non si celebrano messe e così il sacerdote guida la preghiera dal tetto della parrocchia, mentre i fedeli partecipano affacciati ai balconi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Troppi morti, Johnson chiude i pub 

Redazione web - 0
L'immunità di gregge non basta più: il premier britannico Boris Johnson ha ceduto e da stasera anche nel Regno Unito, dove i morti per...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Stop al Patto di stabilità, l’Ue valuta i “coronabond”

Redazione web - 0
Stop al Patto di Stabilità per consentire ai governi di spendere “tutto quello che serve” per sostenere l'economia e nuove regole sugli aiuti di...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Nuova stretta del Governo, sport all’aperto da soli

Economia Redazione web - 0
Nuova stretta del Governo per fermare la progressione dei contagi da coronavirus. Tra le misure della nuova ordinanza, sarà consentito solo lo sport all'aperto...
Continua a leggere

Tg Economia del 20/3/2020

Economia Redazione web - 0
Tg Economia del 20/3/2020 L'articolo Tg Economia del 20/3/2020 proviene da Italpress. Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Tg Economia del 20/3/2020 proviene...
Continua a leggere

“Il quantitative easing ha oppiato la politica”, dice Tremonti

Economia Redazione web - 0
“All'annuncio ‘epocale' della Bce”, che ha varato 750 miliardi di nuovi acquisti, “ha corrisposto un'azione tutto sommato banale”. Lo sostiene l'ex ministro dell'economia nella...
Continua a leggere

Il petrolio tenta di proseguire il rimbalzo ma la Russia gela le speranze

Economia Redazione web - 0
La disponibilità dell'amministrazione americana a mediare nella guerra dei prezzi tra Russia e Arabia Saudita aveva fatto rimbalzare le quotazioni del petrolio. In mattinata...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli