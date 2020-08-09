“Orgoglioso di ricevere tanta fiducia dalla Juve”. Le prime parole di Pirlo sui social da allenatore bianconero

Le primissime parole di Andrea Pirlo da nuovo allenatore della Juventus. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Juventus, il PSG piomba su Cristiano Ronaldo: presunto faccia a faccia tra Leonardo e l’agente Jorge Mendes

Secondo la stampa francese ci sarebbe stato un incontro tra Leonardo e Jorge Mendes: argomento dell'incontro il possibile passaggio di CR7 dalla Juve al...
Il presidente del Lione attacca: “La Juventus ha messo una pressione incredibile sull’arbitro”

Aulas, presidente del Lione, attacca duramente l'atteggiamento della Juventus in Champions League. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Juve, Sacchi: “Sarri? Per lui era una missione impossibile, Agnelli non ha pazienza…”

Il decano degli allenatori italiani Arrigo Sacchi ha parlato dell'esonero di Sarri. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Juventus, il PSG piomba su Cristiano Ronaldo: presunto faccia a faccia tra Leonardo e l’agente Jorge Mendes

Secondo la stampa francese ci sarebbe stato un incontro tra Leonardo e Jorge Mendes: argomento dell'incontro il possibile passaggio di CR7 dalla Juve al...
Il presidente del Lione attacca: “La Juventus ha messo una pressione incredibile sull’arbitro”

Aulas, presidente del Lione, attacca duramente l'atteggiamento della Juventus in Champions League. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Juve, Sacchi: “Sarri? Per lui era una missione impossibile, Agnelli non ha pazienza…”

Il decano degli allenatori italiani Arrigo Sacchi ha parlato dell'esonero di Sarri. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Milan, idea rinnovo del prestito di Rebic. Conviene anche all’Eintracht

Il Milan pensa al rinnovo del prestito di Ante Rebic: conviene anche all'Eintracht per André Silva. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
