Palenzona: “Abbiamo un drammatico problema di classe dirigente” 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Palenzona: “Abbiamo un drammatico problema di classe dirigente” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Recovery Fund, la risposta dei rigoristi: “No mutualizzazione del debito” 

Redazione web - 0
Così Austria, Olanda, Svezia e Danimarca replicano al piano franco-tedesco in vista del collegio dei commissari di mercoledì prossimo, che dovrebbe approvare la proposta...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Dalla sanità alla sicurezza, ecco dove vanno le tasse degli italiani  

Redazione web - 0
L'Agenzia delle Entrate mette a disposizione dei contribuenti i dati elaborati sulla base della precompilata Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Allarme Cgia: “Senza aiuti chiuderanno 100mila artigiani” 

Redazione web - 0
Cala il numero complessivo delle imprese, -10.902mila in tre mesi. Ma “il peggio dovrebbe purtroppo sopraggiungere nei prossimi mesi” Continua a...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Recovery Fund, la risposta dei rigoristi: “No mutualizzazione del debito” 

Redazione web - 0
Così Austria, Olanda, Svezia e Danimarca replicano al piano franco-tedesco in vista del collegio dei commissari di mercoledì prossimo, che dovrebbe approvare la proposta...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Dalla sanità alla sicurezza, ecco dove vanno le tasse degli italiani  

Redazione web - 0
L'Agenzia delle Entrate mette a disposizione dei contribuenti i dati elaborati sulla base della precompilata Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, 67enne spara contro moglie e figlio poi tenta il suicidio: tutti gravi

Redazione web - 0
E' accaduto in un appartamento in via Torrigio. Un'ex guardia giurata ha esploso colpi di pistola contro la moglie di 60 da cui si...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Meloni, condannato lo stalker: «Tua figlia è mia, vengo a riprenderla»

Redazione web - 0
Per quasi un anno le ha mandato messaggi minacciosi sulla pagina Facebook, sostenendo di essere il padre della piccola. In aula la leader di...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Recovery Fund, la risposta dei rigoristi: “No mutualizzazione del debito” 

Redazione web - 0
Così Austria, Olanda, Svezia e Danimarca replicano al piano franco-tedesco in vista del collegio dei commissari di mercoledì prossimo, che dovrebbe approvare la proposta...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Dalla sanità alla sicurezza, ecco dove vanno le tasse degli italiani  

Redazione web - 0
L'Agenzia delle Entrate mette a disposizione dei contribuenti i dati elaborati sulla base della precompilata Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, 67enne spara contro moglie e figlio poi tenta il suicidio: tutti gravi

Redazione web - 0
E' accaduto in un appartamento in via Torrigio. Un'ex guardia giurata ha esploso colpi di pistola contro la moglie di 60 da cui si...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Meloni, condannato lo stalker: «Tua figlia è mia, vengo a riprenderla»

Redazione web - 0
Per quasi un anno le ha mandato messaggi minacciosi sulla pagina Facebook, sostenendo di essere il padre della piccola. In aula la leader di...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Recovery Fund, la risposta dei rigoristi: “No mutualizzazione del debito” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Così Austria, Olanda, Svezia e Danimarca replicano al piano franco-tedesco in vista del collegio dei commissari di mercoledì prossimo, che dovrebbe approvare la proposta...
Continua a leggere

Dalla sanità alla sicurezza, ecco dove vanno le tasse degli italiani  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
L'Agenzia delle Entrate mette a disposizione dei contribuenti i dati elaborati sulla base della precompilata Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Allarme Cgia: “Senza aiuti chiuderanno 100mila artigiani” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Cala il numero complessivo delle imprese, -10.902mila in tre mesi. Ma “il peggio dovrebbe purtroppo sopraggiungere nei prossimi mesi” Continua a...
Continua a leggere

Conte: “Semplificazione burocrazia, sarà madre di tutte le riforme” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Conte: “Semplificazione burocrazia, sarà madre di tutte le riforme” proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli