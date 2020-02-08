Papa Francesco in visita nella Terra dei Fuochi il prossimo 24 maggio

L’annuncio della diocesi di Acerra, col vescovo Antonio Di Donna

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Acerra, Papa Francesco in visita il 24 maggio: per incontrare le popolazioni della Terra dei Fuochi

Redazione web - 0
Papa Francesco sarà ad Acerra il 24 maggio per incontrare le popolazioni della Terra dei Fuochi, in occasione del quinto anniversario della ‘Laudato Si'....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Risse ripetute, sospeso circolo privato a pochi passi dalla stazione

Redazione web - 0
Il Questore di Napoli, su proposta del commissariato Vicaria-Mercato, ha disposto la sospensione per 15 giorni delle attività di un circolo privato di via...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Paura sull’A16 Napoli-Canosa, prende fuoco un autocarro con un carico di vestiti

Redazione web - 0
Il rogo in Irpinia nel territorio di Pratola Serra, illeso il camionista diretto in Turchia Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Acerra, Papa Francesco in visita il 24 maggio: per incontrare le popolazioni della Terra dei Fuochi

Redazione web - 0
Papa Francesco sarà ad Acerra il 24 maggio per incontrare le popolazioni della Terra dei Fuochi, in occasione del quinto anniversario della ‘Laudato Si'....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Risse ripetute, sospeso circolo privato a pochi passi dalla stazione

Redazione web - 0
Il Questore di Napoli, su proposta del commissariato Vicaria-Mercato, ha disposto la sospensione per 15 giorni delle attività di un circolo privato di via...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Paura sull’A16 Napoli-Canosa, prende fuoco un autocarro con un carico di vestiti

Redazione web - 0
Il rogo in Irpinia nel territorio di Pratola Serra, illeso il camionista diretto in Turchia Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Metro linea 1, ancora disagi nel giorno della riapertura dell’intera tratta

Redazione web - 0
La linea 1 della metropolitana sta effettuando corse solo sulla tratta Piscinola-Dante. Lo riferisce il sindacato Usb. “Stamattina sarebbe dovuta riprendere la circolazione sull'intera...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Acerra, Papa Francesco in visita il 24 maggio: per incontrare le popolazioni della Terra dei Fuochi

Redazione web - 0
Papa Francesco sarà ad Acerra il 24 maggio per incontrare le popolazioni della Terra dei Fuochi, in occasione del quinto anniversario della ‘Laudato Si'....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Risse ripetute, sospeso circolo privato a pochi passi dalla stazione

Redazione web - 0
Il Questore di Napoli, su proposta del commissariato Vicaria-Mercato, ha disposto la sospensione per 15 giorni delle attività di un circolo privato di via...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Paura sull’A16 Napoli-Canosa, prende fuoco un autocarro con un carico di vestiti

Redazione web - 0
Il rogo in Irpinia nel territorio di Pratola Serra, illeso il camionista diretto in Turchia Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Metro linea 1, ancora disagi nel giorno della riapertura dell’intera tratta

Redazione web - 0
La linea 1 della metropolitana sta effettuando corse solo sulla tratta Piscinola-Dante. Lo riferisce il sindacato Usb. “Stamattina sarebbe dovuta riprendere la circolazione sull'intera...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Acerra, Papa Francesco in visita il 24 maggio: per incontrare le popolazioni della Terra dei Fuochi

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Papa Francesco sarà ad Acerra il 24 maggio per incontrare le popolazioni della Terra dei Fuochi, in occasione del quinto anniversario della ‘Laudato Si'....
Continua a leggere

Risse ripetute, sospeso circolo privato a pochi passi dalla stazione

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il Questore di Napoli, su proposta del commissariato Vicaria-Mercato, ha disposto la sospensione per 15 giorni delle attività di un circolo privato di via...
Continua a leggere

Paura sull’A16 Napoli-Canosa, prende fuoco un autocarro con un carico di vestiti

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il rogo in Irpinia nel territorio di Pratola Serra, illeso il camionista diretto in Turchia Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere

Metro linea 1, ancora disagi nel giorno della riapertura dell’intera tratta

Napoli Redazione web - 0
La linea 1 della metropolitana sta effettuando corse solo sulla tratta Piscinola-Dante. Lo riferisce il sindacato Usb. “Stamattina sarebbe dovuta riprendere la circolazione sull'intera...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli