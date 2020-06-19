Parcheggio, con la app “Arriva Spotter” lasci il posto e guadagni

Se condividi il “social parking” si accumulano buoni da spendere su Amazon

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Motori

Renault Zoe, tre generazioni elettriche di successi

Redazione web - 0
Fin dal suo esordio, la citycar a zero emissioni rappresenta per la casa francese la “democratizzazione” dell'auto elettrica - Foto continua...
Continua a leggere
Motori

Bitti, Kia: “Diventeremo i primi al mondo per auto elettriche

Redazione web - 0
“Con un investimento di 5 miliardi l'anno per cinque anni e il lancio di 11 veicoli elettrici Kia punta a diventare il primo costruttore...
Continua a leggere
Motori

Seat “mò”, un nuovo marchio di mobilità urbana

Redazione web - 0
Il neonato brand spingerà la strategia di mobilità urbana focalizzata su prodotti e servizi di micromobilità continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Aule riservate, solo quattro invitati. Così le lauree ritornano in ateneo

Redazione web - 0
Così Humanitas University da lunedì riporta le lauree in ateneo. Al San Raffaele hanno iniziato già da una settimana. Prove tecniche di riapertura post...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Bper conclude operazione’Spring’, ceduto portafoglio sofferenze da valore lordo 1,2 mld 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bper conclude operazione'Spring', ceduto portafoglio sofferenze da valore lordo 1,2 mld proviene...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fumo, l’esperto: “In Italia basta pregiudizi su dispositivi a rischio ridotto” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fumo, l'esperto: “In Italia basta pregiudizi su dispositivi a rischio ridotto” proviene...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus a Roma, ultime notizie Cinema: il castello Santa Severa set per «Shooting in The Castle»

Redazione web - 0
I numeri sui contagi da Covid-19 si mantengono su una sola cifra. L'allarme sulle vaccinazioni ferme da più di tre mesi Continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Aule riservate, solo quattro invitati. Così le lauree ritornano in ateneo

Redazione web - 0
Così Humanitas University da lunedì riporta le lauree in ateneo. Al San Raffaele hanno iniziato già da una settimana. Prove tecniche di riapertura post...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Bper conclude operazione’Spring’, ceduto portafoglio sofferenze da valore lordo 1,2 mld 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bper conclude operazione'Spring', ceduto portafoglio sofferenze da valore lordo 1,2 mld proviene...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fumo, l’esperto: “In Italia basta pregiudizi su dispositivi a rischio ridotto” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fumo, l'esperto: “In Italia basta pregiudizi su dispositivi a rischio ridotto” proviene...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus a Roma, ultime notizie Cinema: il castello Santa Severa set per «Shooting in The Castle»

Redazione web - 0
I numeri sui contagi da Covid-19 si mantengono su una sola cifra. L'allarme sulle vaccinazioni ferme da più di tre mesi Continua...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Renault Zoe, tre generazioni elettriche di successi

Motori Redazione web - 0
Fin dal suo esordio, la citycar a zero emissioni rappresenta per la casa francese la “democratizzazione” dell'auto elettrica - Foto continua...
Continua a leggere

Bitti, Kia: “Diventeremo i primi al mondo per auto elettriche

Motori Redazione web - 0
“Con un investimento di 5 miliardi l'anno per cinque anni e il lancio di 11 veicoli elettrici Kia punta a diventare il primo costruttore...
Continua a leggere

Seat “mò”, un nuovo marchio di mobilità urbana

Motori Redazione web - 0
Il neonato brand spingerà la strategia di mobilità urbana focalizzata su prodotti e servizi di micromobilità continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Fca a sostegno di Save the Children

Motori Redazione web - 0
Con il progetto “Start Again”, il Gruppo mette in vendita a un prezzo simbolico 136 copie di bozzetti dei modelli più iconici dei...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli