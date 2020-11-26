Pari e patta. Il Milan non va oltre l’1-1 in casa del Lille: le pagelle della squadra rossonera

La cronaca e le pagelle della sfida di Europa League tra Lille e Milan. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Insigne: “Diego era tutto per noi napoletani, gli dedicheremo questa vittoria”

Redazione web - 0
Manca poco all'inizio di Napoli-Rijeka, quarta partita per gli azzurri nel girone F di Europa League. In contemporanea si giocherà la partita tra Az...
Calcio

Giuntoli: “Siamo feriti dalla perdita, ma dimostreremo a Diego cosa siamo capaci di fare”

Redazione web - 0
Cristiano Giuntoli, diesse del Napoli, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Sky Sport nel corso del prepartita di Napoli-Rieka. Inevitabile il passaggio sulla drammatica dipartita...
Calcio

DIRETTA – Napoli-Rijeka, lo stadio si prepara alla partita più commovente. Omaggio per Maradona

Redazione web - 0
CLICCA QUI O SU F5 PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA 20.38 - Squadre sul terreno di gioco al San Paolo 20.30 - LE FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI NAPOLI: Meret; Di...
Il Napoli torna negli anni ’80: allenamento con Live is Life come Diego

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Napoli che si prepara alla partita con il Rijeka che andrà in scena tra pochi minuti. Gara particolare dato che arriva dopo la notizia...
Continua a leggere
