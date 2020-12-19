Parma-Juventus 0-4, le pagelle dei bianconeri: Ronaldo trascina i bianconeri, super Buffon. Bentancur al top

Le pagelle di Parma-Juventus, partita della 13esima giornata di Serie A. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Llorente alla Sampdoria, Alvino: “Anche il Milan ci pensa dopo l’infortunio di Ibrahimovic”. I dettagli

Redazione web - 0
Rispetto al futuro di Fernando Llorente si è espresso quest'oggi il giornalista Carlo Alvino. Il collega attraverso Twitter ha scritto che sulle tracce del...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Pirlo: “Questa inizia a essere la mia Juve e ora abbiamo più consapevolezza. Morata? Non mi ha sorpreso”

Redazione web - 0
Le parole di Andrea Pirlo ai microfoni di DAZN dopo la vittoria della sua Juventus contro il Parma. continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

La Juve espugna il Tardini: 0-4 al Parma con doppietta di Ronaldo, aggancio momentaneo all’Inter

Redazione web - 0
La cronaca e il commento di Parma-Juventus, partita della 13ª giornata di Serie A. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Bonus per chef ristoranti in Manovra 2021: come funziona 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bonus per chef ristoranti in Manovra 2021: come funziona proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, via Macchi: ucciso un 6oenne, «forse una rapina»

Redazione web - 0
Omicidio a Milano in via Macchi, la vittima è stata trovata agonizzante con un profondo taglio alla gola. Alcuni testimoni avrebbero visto gli aggressori...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, in Lombardia 1.944 nuovi casi e 105 decessi. A Milano città +283 contagi

Redazione web - 0
Il report di sabato 19 dicembre fornito dalla Regione. I nuovi guariti/dimessi da ieri sono 2.396 e le persone in terapia intensiva sono 592,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pietro Genovese condannato a 8 anni per la morte di Gaia e Camilla

Redazione web - 0
L'incidente di Corso Francia lo scorso dicembre. Il figlio del regista era su un suv e procedeva ad alta velocità. Il pm aveva chiesto...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Bonus per chef ristoranti in Manovra 2021: come funziona 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bonus per chef ristoranti in Manovra 2021: come funziona proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, via Macchi: ucciso un 6oenne, «forse una rapina»

Redazione web - 0
Omicidio a Milano in via Macchi, la vittima è stata trovata agonizzante con un profondo taglio alla gola. Alcuni testimoni avrebbero visto gli aggressori...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, in Lombardia 1.944 nuovi casi e 105 decessi. A Milano città +283 contagi

Redazione web - 0
Il report di sabato 19 dicembre fornito dalla Regione. I nuovi guariti/dimessi da ieri sono 2.396 e le persone in terapia intensiva sono 592,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pietro Genovese condannato a 8 anni per la morte di Gaia e Camilla

Redazione web - 0
L'incidente di Corso Francia lo scorso dicembre. Il figlio del regista era su un suv e procedeva ad alta velocità. Il pm aveva chiesto...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Llorente alla Sampdoria, Alvino: “Anche il Milan ci pensa dopo l’infortunio di Ibrahimovic”. I dettagli

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Rispetto al futuro di Fernando Llorente si è espresso quest'oggi il giornalista Carlo Alvino. Il collega attraverso Twitter ha scritto che sulle tracce del...
Continua a leggere

Pirlo: “Questa inizia a essere la mia Juve e ora abbiamo più consapevolezza. Morata? Non mi ha sorpreso”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le parole di Andrea Pirlo ai microfoni di DAZN dopo la vittoria della sua Juventus contro il Parma. continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

La Juve espugna il Tardini: 0-4 al Parma con doppietta di Ronaldo, aggancio momentaneo all’Inter

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La cronaca e il commento di Parma-Juventus, partita della 13ª giornata di Serie A. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Cessione a gennaio? Intanto Milik si allena con il sorriso

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Per la cessione di Milik a gennaio la società azzurra chiede una cifra intorno ai 15 milioni di euro. Intanto il polacco ha voluto...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli