Patricello (Ppe): “Recovery fund occasione unica per il Sud” 

Pozzuoli

Fed, tassi fermi fino al 2023 

Aumenta gli acquisti di titoli pubblici
Pozzuoli

Covid, test in 12 minuti indica anche carica virale e anticorpi 

Sviluppato da Menarini Diagnostics per identificare subito pazienti maggiormente infettivi
Pozzuoli

Confapi incontra Cgil, Cisl e Uil: avanti con dialogo per ripresa autunno 

Confapi incontra Cgil, Cisl e Uil: avanti con dialogo per ripresa autunno
Pozzuoli

Napoli

Roma, oggi 165 positivi, 86 a Roma. A Latina nove nuovi contagi legati al mercato ittico

Confermata la preponderanza dei casi di rientro, anche dal Perù e da Singapore. Indagine epidemiologica fra i banchi del pesce
Napoli

Baraka bistrot, riapre il locale bruciato a Centocelle. Zingaretti: «Ci siamo contro la criminalità»

"Abbiamo creato un fondo per finanziare la riapertura delle attività commerciali colpite dal crimine organizzato.Sono contento: questo progetto sta dando i suoi frutti»
Napoli

Segrate, candidata 29enne disabile, l’attacco sui social: «Serve solo per intenerire»

Il presidente della sede locale di Confcommercio Paolo Ardrizzi attacca il sindaco uscente Paolo Micheli per le foto con Francesca Maiorano. L'interessata: "Inaccettabile"
Napoli

Roma, oggi 165 positivi, 86 a Roma. A Latina nove nuovi contagi legati al mercato ittico

Confermata la preponderanza dei casi di rientro, anche dal Perù e da Singapore. Indagine epidemiologica fra i banchi del pesce Continua a...
Napoli

Baraka bistrot, riapre il locale bruciato a Centocelle. Zingaretti: «Ci siamo contro la criminalità»

"Abbiamo creato un fondo per finanziare la riapertura delle attività commerciali colpite dal crimine organizzato.Sono contento: questo progetto sta dando i suoi frutti» ...
Napoli

Segrate, candidata 29enne disabile, l’attacco sui social: «Serve solo per intenerire»

Il presidente della sede locale di Confcommercio Paolo Ardrizzi attacca il sindaco uscente Paolo Micheli per le foto con Francesca Maiorano. L'interessata: "Inaccettabile, da...
