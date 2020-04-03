Patuanelli: “Liquidità imprese con 100% garanzia Stato” 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Patuanelli: “Liquidità imprese con 100% garanzia Stato” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, “sospese le manifestazioni del 1 maggio”  

Redazione web - 0
La decisione di Cgil Cisl e Uil: stop al corteo a Padova e al concertone di piazza San Giovannia Roma. I sindacati sta valutando...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Bollo auto, dove slitta la scadenza 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bollo auto, dove slitta la scadenza proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, appello Italia, Germania, Francia e Spagna per intervento Ue su trasporti 

Redazione web - 0
Quattro ministri firmano una lettera congiunta al commissario Adina Valean per “fronteggiare l'emergenza sanitaria e ristabilire, il prima possibile, una connettività stabile” ...
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Patuanelli: “Liquidità imprese con 100% garanzia Stato” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Patuanelli: “Liquidità imprese con 100% garanzia Stato” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Io, tu e domani», brano a sostegno della Protezione Civile

Redazione web - 0
Sergio Cammariere con Joe Barbieri, Tosca, Luca Bulgarelli e Fabrizio Bosso, ha inciso il pezzo che racconta la necessità di essere vicini in questo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus a Bergamo, tre aziende riconvertite per produrre mascherine a km zero| Il video

Redazione web - 0
Con la regia di Confindustria, la filiera di RadiciGroup, Plastik e Santini confeziona 40.000 pezzi al giorno con l'obiettivo di arrivare a 100.000 ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Virus, a Roma posti di blocco della polizia e controlli antidroga con i cani

Redazione web - 0
Sulle consolari controlli a tappeto della polizia per evitare "fughe» dalla città e anche lo spaccio di droga Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Patuanelli: “Liquidità imprese con 100% garanzia Stato” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Patuanelli: “Liquidità imprese con 100% garanzia Stato” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Io, tu e domani», brano a sostegno della Protezione Civile

Redazione web - 0
Sergio Cammariere con Joe Barbieri, Tosca, Luca Bulgarelli e Fabrizio Bosso, ha inciso il pezzo che racconta la necessità di essere vicini in questo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus a Bergamo, tre aziende riconvertite per produrre mascherine a km zero| Il video

Redazione web - 0
Con la regia di Confindustria, la filiera di RadiciGroup, Plastik e Santini confeziona 40.000 pezzi al giorno con l'obiettivo di arrivare a 100.000 ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Virus, a Roma posti di blocco della polizia e controlli antidroga con i cani

Redazione web - 0
Sulle consolari controlli a tappeto della polizia per evitare "fughe» dalla città e anche lo spaccio di droga Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Coronavirus, “sospese le manifestazioni del 1 maggio”  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
La decisione di Cgil Cisl e Uil: stop al corteo a Padova e al concertone di piazza San Giovannia Roma. I sindacati sta valutando...
Continua a leggere

Bollo auto, dove slitta la scadenza 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bollo auto, dove slitta la scadenza proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, appello Italia, Germania, Francia e Spagna per intervento Ue su trasporti 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Quattro ministri firmano una lettera congiunta al commissario Adina Valean per “fronteggiare l'emergenza sanitaria e ristabilire, il prima possibile, una connettività stabile” ...
Continua a leggere

Multicedi in prima linea nella gdo per fronteggiare emergenza Coronavirus 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Multicedi in prima linea nella gdo per fronteggiare emergenza Coronavirus proviene da...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli