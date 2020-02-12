Pensione anticipata, ecco come cambia 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Pensione anticipata, ecco come cambia proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Economia

Ad aprile torna a MIlano il Salone del Mobile

Redazione web - 0
“Vogliamo che Milano sia pronta per ribadire che e' la capitale della creativita' e sara' settimana piu' interessante” afferma il presidente del Salone del...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Pensionati, uno su quattro prende due assegni Inps e c’è anche qualcuno che arriva fino a quattro

Redazione web - 0
I beneficiari di prestazioni totalmente o parzialmente assistite sono arrivati a 7.889.693, vale a dire il 49,3% dei pensionati totali continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Traffico di sostanze dopanti, coinvolte palestre e preparatori

Redazione web - 0
Operazione dei Carabinieri del N.A.S. a Palermo contro il traffico di sostanze dopanti. Quattro persone sono agli arresti domiciliari con l'accusa di associazione per...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Assofranchising: parte da Napoli il tour italiano di incontri “Destinazione Franchising 2020”

Redazione web - 0
Si svolgerà venerdì 14 febbraio dalle 9.00 alle 13.00 presso l'Università IPE Business School in Riviera di Chiaia 264 il primo appuntamento di “Destinazione...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

De Luca: «Il candidato in Campania sarò io, non arriverà Brad Pitt»

Redazione web - 0
Così l'attuale governatore respinge l'ipotesi di altre figure messe in campo dal centrosinistra per concorrere alla poltrona di presidente alle prossime regionali ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Civico 7 – il musical: il primo spettacolo in italia con le musiche di Mia Martini, Renato zero e Loredana Bertè

Redazione web - 0
Prosegue il tour di “Civico 7 – il Musical”, il primo spettacolo con le musiche di tre grandi interpreti della musica italiana, il nuovo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Calcio: tifoso investito, il pm chiede l’archiviazione per ultras Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Avvocato Coppola: "Rispetto per vittime ma anche per indagati" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Assofranchising: parte da Napoli il tour italiano di incontri “Destinazione Franchising 2020”

Redazione web - 0
Si svolgerà venerdì 14 febbraio dalle 9.00 alle 13.00 presso l'Università IPE Business School in Riviera di Chiaia 264 il primo appuntamento di “Destinazione...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

De Luca: «Il candidato in Campania sarò io, non arriverà Brad Pitt»

Redazione web - 0
Così l'attuale governatore respinge l'ipotesi di altre figure messe in campo dal centrosinistra per concorrere alla poltrona di presidente alle prossime regionali ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Civico 7 – il musical: il primo spettacolo in italia con le musiche di Mia Martini, Renato zero e Loredana Bertè

Redazione web - 0
Prosegue il tour di “Civico 7 – il Musical”, il primo spettacolo con le musiche di tre grandi interpreti della musica italiana, il nuovo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Calcio: tifoso investito, il pm chiede l’archiviazione per ultras Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Avvocato Coppola: "Rispetto per vittime ma anche per indagati" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Ad aprile torna a MIlano il Salone del Mobile

Economia Redazione web - 0
“Vogliamo che Milano sia pronta per ribadire che e' la capitale della creativita' e sara' settimana piu' interessante” afferma il presidente del Salone del...
Continua a leggere

Pensionati, uno su quattro prende due assegni Inps e c’è anche qualcuno che arriva fino a quattro

Economia Redazione web - 0
I beneficiari di prestazioni totalmente o parzialmente assistite sono arrivati a 7.889.693, vale a dire il 49,3% dei pensionati totali continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Traffico di sostanze dopanti, coinvolte palestre e preparatori

Economia Redazione web - 0
Operazione dei Carabinieri del N.A.S. a Palermo contro il traffico di sostanze dopanti. Quattro persone sono agli arresti domiciliari con l'accusa di associazione per...
Continua a leggere

Usa e Germania hanno spiato amici e nemici. Il caso di Crypto Ag

Economia Redazione web - 0
Azionisti di una azienda svizzera che vendeva dispostivi per la crittografia a tutto il mondo c'erano i servizi segreti di Stati Uniti e Germania...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli