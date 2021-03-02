Petrobras announces new increase in oil products at refineries

by João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – Petrobras announced on Monday, March 1, a new increase in fuel prices, 4.8% for gasoline and 5% for diesel for refineries. This is one of the highest levels of readjustment in more than a year at the state-owned refineries. The new high comes after President Jair Bolsonaro asked to replace the president of the oil company just over a week ago.

With the readjustment, diesel, the fuel most used by the country, accumulates an increase of 34% in 2021, while gasoline accumulates an increase of 41.3% since the beginning of the year.

proviene da Notiziedi.

