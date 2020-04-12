Petrolio, accordo Opec+ su taglio produzione 9,7 mln barili al giorno 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Petrolio, accordo Opec+ su taglio produzione 9,7 mln barili al giorno proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Cottarelli: “Su Eurobond possiamo andare avanti senza Olanda” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Cottarelli: “Su Eurobond possiamo andare avanti senza Olanda” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, prorogate al 3 maggio restrizioni mobilità 

Redazione web - 0
La ministra Paola De Micheli ha firmato, di concerto col ministero della Salute, il decreto che prolunga l'efficacia di alcune misure ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pasqua in solitudine per un italiano su 10 

Redazione web - 0
L'analisi Coldiretti-Ixé: l'emergenza pandemia ha ristretto le tavole e impoverito i menu Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pasqua in...
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Cottarelli: “Su Eurobond possiamo andare avanti senza Olanda” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Cottarelli: “Su Eurobond possiamo andare avanti senza Olanda” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, residenti contro ospiti di un hotel: «Violano la quarantena»

Redazione web - 0
La protesta a via Siderno. La Regione: "In albergo solo persone negative al tampone ma venute in contatto con positivi. Non provengono dal Selam...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pasqua, ore 12: sui tetti di Roma i rintocchi delle 900 campane

Redazione web - 0
Come annunciato dal Vicariato a mezzogiorno, il rintocco delle campane delle parrocchie di Roma durante il Regina Coeli del Papa Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La mensa di Sant’Antonio con il pranzo degli chef e i tulipani per le persone in difficoltà

Redazione web - 0
Cibo “stellato” per i senza tetto del centro dei frati di via Maroncelli. Tutti in coda per un pranzo cone tutti gli altri ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Cottarelli: “Su Eurobond possiamo andare avanti senza Olanda” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Cottarelli: “Su Eurobond possiamo andare avanti senza Olanda” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, residenti contro ospiti di un hotel: «Violano la quarantena»

Redazione web - 0
La protesta a via Siderno. La Regione: "In albergo solo persone negative al tampone ma venute in contatto con positivi. Non provengono dal Selam...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pasqua, ore 12: sui tetti di Roma i rintocchi delle 900 campane

Redazione web - 0
Come annunciato dal Vicariato a mezzogiorno, il rintocco delle campane delle parrocchie di Roma durante il Regina Coeli del Papa Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La mensa di Sant’Antonio con il pranzo degli chef e i tulipani per le persone in difficoltà

Redazione web - 0
Cibo “stellato” per i senza tetto del centro dei frati di via Maroncelli. Tutti in coda per un pranzo cone tutti gli altri ...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Cottarelli: “Su Eurobond possiamo andare avanti senza Olanda” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Cottarelli: “Su Eurobond possiamo andare avanti senza Olanda” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, prorogate al 3 maggio restrizioni mobilità 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
La ministra Paola De Micheli ha firmato, di concerto col ministero della Salute, il decreto che prolunga l'efficacia di alcune misure ...
Continua a leggere

Pasqua in solitudine per un italiano su 10 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
L'analisi Coldiretti-Ixé: l'emergenza pandemia ha ristretto le tavole e impoverito i menu Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pasqua in...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, governo Australia: “Lavoratori stranieri dovrebbero tornare a casa” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
La dichiarazione del Tesoriere Frydenberg: “Se non c'è lavoro per loro, possono tornare nel loro paese d'origine” Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli