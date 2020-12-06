Pioli raggiante: “Siamo squadra vera. Senza Ibra, Bennacer e Kjaer abbiamo dimostrato il nostro valore”

Le parole di Stefano Pioli dopo la vittoria del suo Milan contro la Sampdoria. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Alba Parietti da impazzire: “Maradona sarà l’eterno condottiero di Napoli. Ha ragione Galeazzi, lì tutti si sarebbero presi cura di lui”

Redazione web - 0
Anche l'attrice Alba Parietti parla di Diego Armando Maradona e lo fa con parole piene d'amore. Queste le sue dichiarazioni rilasciate ai microfoni della...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Maradona Jr commosso: “Ringrazio mio padre per il tempo passato con papà. Ma chi ha sbagliato deve pagare…”

Redazione web - 0
Diego Armando Maradona Jr ha parlato ai microfoni di Canale5 nel corso della trasmissione “Non è la D'urso”. Ecco quanto, delle sue parole, è...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Alba Parietti da impazzire: “Maradona sarà l’eterno condottiero di Napoli. Ha ragione Galeazzi, lì tutti si sarebbero presi cura di lui”

Redazione web - 0
Anche l'attrice Alba Parietti parla di Diego Armando Maradona e lo fa con parole piene d'amore. Queste le sue dichiarazioni rilasciate ai microfoni della...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Donna di 30 anni viene travolta e uccisa dal treno vicino al passaggio a livello

Redazione web - 0
La tragedia è accaduta domenica sera. Il conducente del convoglio Trenord non ha potuto evitare l'investimento. Per il momento non viene esclusa nessuna ipotesi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Khamenei si sarebbe aggravato, “il figlio ne ha preso i poteri”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Guida suprema dell'Iran, l'Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “è gravemente malato” e ha “trasferito i poteri al figlio” Mojtaba Khamenei. E' la notizia...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Zaky: rinviata a domani la decisione sulla liberazione 

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Si saprà domani se lo studente egiziano Patriack Zaky, da ormai 9 mesi in carcere in patria, tornerà libero. L'udienza prevista oggi al...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, in Lombardia 2.413 nuovi positivi e 140 decessi. In calo i ricoveri. A Milano città 324 casi

Redazione web - 0
Il report di domenica 6 dicembre fornito dalla Regione. Sono stati poco più di 26 mila i tamponi effettuati e la percentuale dei positivi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Donna di 30 anni viene travolta e uccisa dal treno vicino al passaggio a livello

Redazione web - 0
La tragedia è accaduta domenica sera. Il conducente del convoglio Trenord non ha potuto evitare l'investimento. Per il momento non viene esclusa nessuna ipotesi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Khamenei si sarebbe aggravato, “il figlio ne ha preso i poteri”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Guida suprema dell'Iran, l'Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “è gravemente malato” e ha “trasferito i poteri al figlio” Mojtaba Khamenei. E' la notizia...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Zaky: rinviata a domani la decisione sulla liberazione 

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Si saprà domani se lo studente egiziano Patriack Zaky, da ormai 9 mesi in carcere in patria, tornerà libero. L'udienza prevista oggi al...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, in Lombardia 2.413 nuovi positivi e 140 decessi. In calo i ricoveri. A Milano città 324 casi

Redazione web - 0
Il report di domenica 6 dicembre fornito dalla Regione. Sono stati poco più di 26 mila i tamponi effettuati e la percentuale dei positivi...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Alba Parietti da impazzire: “Maradona sarà l’eterno condottiero di Napoli. Ha ragione Galeazzi, lì tutti si sarebbero presi cura di lui”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Anche l'attrice Alba Parietti parla di Diego Armando Maradona e lo fa con parole piene d'amore. Queste le sue dichiarazioni rilasciate ai microfoni della...
Continua a leggere

Maradona Jr commosso: “Ringrazio mio padre per il tempo passato con papà. Ma chi ha sbagliato deve pagare…”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Diego Armando Maradona Jr ha parlato ai microfoni di Canale5 nel corso della trasmissione “Non è la D'urso”. Ecco quanto, delle sue parole, è...
Continua a leggere

Alba Parietti da impazzire: “Maradona sarà l’eterno condottiero di Napoli. Ha ragione Galeazzi, lì tutti si sarebbero presi cura di lui”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Anche l'attrice Alba Parietti parla di Diego Armando Maradona e lo fa con parole piene d'amore. Queste le sue dichiarazioni rilasciate ai microfoni della...
Continua a leggere

Maradona Jr commosso: “Ringrazio mio padre per il tempo passato con papà. Ma chi ha sbagliato deve pagare…”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Diego Armando Maradona Jr ha parlato ai microfoni di Canale5 nel corso della trasmissione "Non è la D'urso". Ecco quanto, delle sue parole, è...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli