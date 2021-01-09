Pioli: “Soddisfatto per la prestazione della squadra. Leao? Cresce e sta diventando un giocatore completo”

Le parole di Stefano Pioli ai microfoni di DAZN nel post gara di Milan-Torino. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Udinese-Napoli, la probabile di Gattuso: novità in difesa. Petagna dal 1′

Redazione web - 0
Domani alle 15.00 il Napoli scenderà in campo allo stadio Friuli per sfidare l'Udinese e giocarsi la diciassettesima giornata di Serie A. Gennaro Gattuso...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Udinese-Napoli, la probabile di Gattuso: novità in difesa. Petagna dal 1′

Redazione web - 0
Domani alle 15.00 il Napoli scenderà in campo allo stadio Friuli per sfidare l'Udinese e giocarsi la diciassettesima giornata di Serie A. Udinese-Napoli, la probabile...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Leao e Kessié, il Milan supera 2-0 il Torino e allunga (momentaneamente) in classifica. Le pagelle dei rossoneri

Redazione web - 0
La cronaca del match tra Milan e Torino e le pagelle della squadra rossonera. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Roma, la doppia vita da ricercato di lusso: papà premuroso e rapinatore

Redazione web - 0
Un romeno di 38 anni, è stato bloccato dalla polizia mentre accompagnava a scuola con un suv i due figli piccoli. Era...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cultura, il collettivo «Ade» colpisce ancora: alla Piramide protesta di luce

Redazione web - 0
Il "cine-occhio», simbolo del cinema di avanguardia russo degli anni Venti, proiettato sul monumento che domina piazzale Ostiense dal gruppo di artisti la cui...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Otto multe: rischia di chiudere la piccola casa editrice per bimbi

Redazione web - 0
"Non abbiamo affisso noi di Momo le pubblicità. E 3.300 euro sono un patrimonio» Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Otto multe:...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Già 8 senzatetto morti di freddo a Roma»: la denuncia di Sant’Egidio

Redazione web - 0
L'ultimo, un bengalese di 48 anni, trovato sabato mattina a Ostia. Appello della Comunità per l'apertura immediata di edifici pubblici e alberghi chiusi per...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, la doppia vita da ricercato di lusso: papà premuroso e rapinatore

Redazione web - 0
Un romeno di 38 anni, è stato bloccato dalla polizia mentre accompagnava a scuola con un suv i due figli piccoli. Era...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cultura, il collettivo «Ade» colpisce ancora: alla Piramide protesta di luce

Redazione web - 0
Il "cine-occhio», simbolo del cinema di avanguardia russo degli anni Venti, proiettato sul monumento che domina piazzale Ostiense dal gruppo di artisti la cui...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Otto multe: rischia di chiudere la piccola casa editrice per bimbi

Redazione web - 0
"Non abbiamo affisso noi di Momo le pubblicità. E 3.300 euro sono un patrimonio» Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Otto multe:...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Già 8 senzatetto morti di freddo a Roma»: la denuncia di Sant’Egidio

Redazione web - 0
L'ultimo, un bengalese di 48 anni, trovato sabato mattina a Ostia. Appello della Comunità per l'apertura immediata di edifici pubblici e alberghi chiusi per...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Udinese-Napoli, la probabile di Gattuso: novità in difesa. Petagna dal 1′

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Domani alle 15.00 il Napoli scenderà in campo allo stadio Friuli per sfidare l'Udinese e giocarsi la diciassettesima giornata di Serie A. Gennaro Gattuso...
Continua a leggere

Udinese-Napoli, la probabile di Gattuso: novità in difesa. Petagna dal 1′

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Domani alle 15.00 il Napoli scenderà in campo allo stadio Friuli per sfidare l'Udinese e giocarsi la diciassettesima giornata di Serie A. Udinese-Napoli, la probabile...
Continua a leggere

Leao e Kessié, il Milan supera 2-0 il Torino e allunga (momentaneamente) in classifica. Le pagelle dei rossoneri

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La cronaca del match tra Milan e Torino e le pagelle della squadra rossonera. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Mirabelli: “Il Napoli può ancora recuperare. Gattuso sa bene come uscire da queste situazioni”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
L'ex direttore sportivo del Milan, Massimo Mirabelli ha parlato ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. Questi ha fatto il punto sul Napoli di...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli