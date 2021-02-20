Pirlo spera nel recupero di Arthur Melo: spunta una data per il possibile rientro

La speranza di mister Pirlo è quella di recuperare Arthur per l’inizio di marzo. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Murillo non si nasconde: “Il posto in cui sono stato più felice è l’Inter: ecco perché. Cordoba idolo”

Jeison Murillo non nasconde il suo affetto per l'Inter e ne spiega i motivi. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Milan, Kessié spiega: “Ecco perché mi chiamano ‘presidente’. Ora vinciamo il derby e torniamo in testa”

A poche ore dal derby Scudetto contro l'Inter, Kessié viene intervistato da La Gazzetta dello Sport. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Steven Zhang presidente dell’Inter fino a giugno, poi la cessione a Bc Partners: il nuovo scenario (con prestito)

Il nuovo scenario per il futuro dell'Inter dopo le parole di Zhang. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Pozzuoli

Ricerca, Messa riconferma Carlo Doglioni a presidenza Ingv

Il Ministro dell'Università e della Ricerca, Cristina Messa, ha riconfermato il Professore Carlo Doglioni come presidente dell'Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia. L'Ingv sottolinea...
Pozzuoli

Mediterraneo, plastiche ed erosione coste: BluMed lancia agenda economia blu

Per la prima volta 22 Paesi che si affacciano sul bacino presentano le priorità per salvaguardia e sostenibilità area Continua a leggere sul...
Napoli

Ragazzo ucciso a Formia, oggi l’autopsia al Gemelli, domani i funerali

L'esame in programma questa mattina con i consulenti della famiglia e dei legali del 16enne ai domiciliari per omicidio preterintenzionale. Lo zio della vittima:...
Napoli

Roma, il superladro dei vip di Londra e la truffa del castello in Germania

Nuova ordinanza per Jugoslav Jovanovic, 23 anni, recluso a Rebibbia per il furto nelle case di Tamara Ecclestone e Frank Lampard. Ha organizzato il...
Calcio Redazione web - 0
Calcio Redazione web - 0
Calcio Redazione web - 0
Rinnovo Dybala: l’offerta della Juventus e la richiesta di Paulo. Parti ancora distanti

Calcio Redazione web - 0
In casa Juventus manca ancora l'intesa per il rinnovo dell'attaccante argentino Paulo Dybala. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
