Polemiche e beffa finale a Bergamo: Real batte Atalanta 1-0, rosso severo a Freuler

Atalanta-Real Madrid finisce 0-1, decide Mendy nel finale: la cronaca continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Hugo Maradona: “Che ricordi a Granada! Non conosco Gattuso e alle volte non capisco come schiera i giocatori”

Redazione web - 0
A Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, durante la trasmissione Radio Goal, è intervenuto Hugo Maradona, fratello del Pibe de Oro. Hugo ha raccontato la...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Napoli-Granada, gli spagnoli si allenano al Maradona in vista della sfida di domani sera| VIDEO

Redazione web - 0
Alle 18.55 della giornata di domani, al Maradona si affronteranno Napoli e Granada. Il risultato dell'andata vede in vantaggio gli spagnoli che oggi si...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

L’Italia femminile si qualifica agli Europei: 12-0 su Israele, evitati i playoff

Redazione web - 0
Italia batte Israele 12-0: azzurre qualificate agli Europei continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Covid a Roma, nel weekend transennate alcune zone della movida contro gli assembramenti

Redazione web - 0
Delimitate la fontana di Santa Maria in Trastevere e la Scalea del Tamburrino per evitare lo stazionamento di persone. Faro sul Tridente e le...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Covid, al Caffè Gambrinus di Napoli sfogliatelle solo da asporto, tornare ad aprire fino alle 22

Redazione web - 0
Lo storico Gran Caffè Gambrinus di Napoli, punto di riferimento della vita partenopea, ha riaperto da pochi giorni dopo una chiusura durata più di...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Covid, Brunini (Sea): “Perso 85% traffico, sconfiggere virus rapidamente”

Redazione web - 0
“Oggi è tutto sospeso. Oggi abbiamo perso l'85% del traffico, mentre l'attrattività di Milano prima del Covid era consistente e seria. Abbiamo perso metà...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Recovery, Sala: “Governo confidi in capacità città di investire”

Redazione web - 0
Milano a causa dell'emergenza sanitaria ha perso “tanto business legato al turismo e al commercio, ma possiamo recuperare qualcosa con il Recovery Plan, che...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid a Roma, nel weekend transennate alcune zone della movida contro gli assembramenti

Redazione web - 0
Delimitate la fontana di Santa Maria in Trastevere e la Scalea del Tamburrino per evitare lo stazionamento di persone. Faro sul Tridente e le...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Covid, al Caffè Gambrinus di Napoli sfogliatelle solo da asporto, tornare ad aprire fino alle 22

Redazione web - 0
Lo storico Gran Caffè Gambrinus di Napoli, punto di riferimento della vita partenopea, ha riaperto da pochi giorni dopo una chiusura durata più di...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Covid, Brunini (Sea): “Perso 85% traffico, sconfiggere virus rapidamente”

Redazione web - 0
“Oggi è tutto sospeso. Oggi abbiamo perso l'85% del traffico, mentre l'attrattività di Milano prima del Covid era consistente e seria. Abbiamo perso metà...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Recovery, Sala: “Governo confidi in capacità città di investire”

Redazione web - 0
Milano a causa dell'emergenza sanitaria ha perso “tanto business legato al turismo e al commercio, ma possiamo recuperare qualcosa con il Recovery Plan, che...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Hugo Maradona: “Che ricordi a Granada! Non conosco Gattuso e alle volte non capisco come schiera i giocatori”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
A Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, durante la trasmissione Radio Goal, è intervenuto Hugo Maradona, fratello del Pibe de Oro. Hugo ha raccontato la...
Continua a leggere

Napoli-Granada, gli spagnoli si allenano al Maradona in vista della sfida di domani sera| VIDEO

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Alle 18.55 della giornata di domani, al Maradona si affronteranno Napoli e Granada. Il risultato dell'andata vede in vantaggio gli spagnoli che oggi si...
Continua a leggere

L’Italia femminile si qualifica agli Europei: 12-0 su Israele, evitati i playoff

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Italia batte Israele 12-0: azzurre qualificate agli Europei continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Mirabelli: “Gattuso in queste situazioni tira sempre fuori il meglio, dategli fiducia!”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Massimiliano Mirabelli, ex direttore sportivo del Milan ai tempi di Gattuso allenatore, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli nel corso della...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli