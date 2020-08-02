Ponte Genova, Anas: “Ok a collaudo statico” 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Ponte Genova, Anas: “Ok a collaudo statico” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Grandi città d’arte non ripartono, “perse 34mln di presenze” 

Redazione web - 0
A lanciare l'allarme è Confesercenti, su elaborazioni condotte sulla base delle previsioni di Tourism economics. La maglia nera va a Venezia, segue Roma ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Alitalia, attesa per il nuovo piano 

Redazione web - 0
Mercoledì l'incontro De Micheli-sindacati. Per martedì 4, invece, è in agenda un altro incontro al ministero del Lavoro per un'altra vertenza che scotta, quella...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Distanziamento su treni, Ntv: “Costretti ad annullare convogli” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Distanziamento su treni, Ntv: “Costretti ad annullare convogli” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Spazio: partita la Crew Dragon, ammaraggio alle 20,48 italiane

Redazione web - 0
“Sono partiti!” La Nasa ha annunciato così questa notte l'inizio del viaggio di ritorno di Bob Behnken e Doug Hurley che hanno lasciato la...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Grandi città d’arte non ripartono, “perse 34mln di presenze” 

Redazione web - 0
A lanciare l'allarme è Confesercenti, su elaborazioni condotte sulla base delle previsioni di Tourism economics. La maglia nera va a Venezia, segue Roma ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus: lo stato del Victoria va di nuovo in lockdown per 6 settimane 

Redazione web - 0
Lo Stato australiano del Victoria va di nuovo in lockdown. Il premier Daniel Andrews ha annunciato la chiusura delle attività non essenziali per la...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Lockdown e coprifuoco Melbourne e il Victoria stop per 6 settimane

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Lo Stato australiano del Victoria va di nuovo in lockdown e Melbourne, la seconda città australiana, sarà sottoposta a coprifuoco dalle 20...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Spazio: partita la Crew Dragon, ammaraggio alle 20,48 italiane

Redazione web - 0
“Sono partiti!” La Nasa ha annunciato così questa notte l'inizio del viaggio di ritorno di Bob Behnken e Doug Hurley che hanno lasciato la...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Grandi città d’arte non ripartono, “perse 34mln di presenze” 

Redazione web - 0
A lanciare l'allarme è Confesercenti, su elaborazioni condotte sulla base delle previsioni di Tourism economics. La maglia nera va a Venezia, segue Roma ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus: lo stato del Victoria va di nuovo in lockdown per 6 settimane 

Redazione web - 0
Lo Stato australiano del Victoria va di nuovo in lockdown. Il premier Daniel Andrews ha annunciato la chiusura delle attività non essenziali per la...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Lockdown e coprifuoco Melbourne e il Victoria stop per 6 settimane

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Lo Stato australiano del Victoria va di nuovo in lockdown e Melbourne, la seconda città australiana, sarà sottoposta a coprifuoco dalle 20...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Grandi città d’arte non ripartono, “perse 34mln di presenze” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
A lanciare l'allarme è Confesercenti, su elaborazioni condotte sulla base delle previsioni di Tourism economics. La maglia nera va a Venezia, segue Roma ...
Continua a leggere

Alitalia, attesa per il nuovo piano 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Mercoledì l'incontro De Micheli-sindacati. Per martedì 4, invece, è in agenda un altro incontro al ministero del Lavoro per un'altra vertenza che scotta, quella...
Continua a leggere

Distanziamento su treni, Ntv: “Costretti ad annullare convogli” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Distanziamento su treni, Ntv: “Costretti ad annullare convogli” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere

Cattolica, perquisizione Gdf: accertamenti su assemblee 2019 e 2020 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Fiamme gialle a Verona dopo l'assemblea dei soci di ieri Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Cattolica, perquisizione Gdf:...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli