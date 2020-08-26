Ponza, a fuoco una barca ormeggiata al porto: non ci sono vittime

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Ponza, a fuoco una barca ormeggiata al porto: non ci sono vittime proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Pavia, panico sull’autobus: 30enne sparge benzina e tenta di darsi fuoco

Redazione web - 0
È accaduto martedì pomeriggio su una corsa della linea corsa Stradella-Voghera. Il giovane magrebino voleva "vendicarsi» dell'autista che il giorno prima l'aveva fatto scendere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Consegnò il carcere di Reggio ai detenuti per mafia»: arrestata direttrice di Rebibbia femminile

Redazione web - 0
Maria Carmela Longo per il gip ha disatteso "con costanza e sistematicità le molteplici norme che disciplinano la vita penitenziaria» Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Gli insegnanti denunciano: «Chiamate alle Asl per i test ma nessuna risposta»

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente dell'Associazione nazionale presidi (Anp) di Roma e del Lazio, Mario Rusconi, all'agenzia Dire: "L'organizzazione deve essere funzionante» Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Ponza, a fuoco una barca ormeggiata al porto: non ci sono vittime

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Ponza, a fuoco una barca ormeggiata al porto: non ci sono vittime proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pavia, panico sull’autobus: 30enne sparge benzina e tenta di darsi fuoco

Redazione web - 0
È accaduto martedì pomeriggio su una corsa della linea corsa Stradella-Voghera. Il giovane magrebino voleva "vendicarsi» dell'autista che il giorno prima l'aveva fatto scendere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Consegnò il carcere di Reggio ai detenuti per mafia»: arrestata direttrice di Rebibbia femminile

Redazione web - 0
Maria Carmela Longo per il gip ha disatteso "con costanza e sistematicità le molteplici norme che disciplinano la vita penitenziaria» Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Messina (Assoturismo) “crisi non si supera con solo bonus vacanze” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Messina (Assoturismo) “crisi non si supera con solo bonus vacanze” proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ponza, a fuoco una barca ormeggiata al porto: non ci sono vittime

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Ponza, a fuoco una barca ormeggiata al porto: non ci sono vittime proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pavia, panico sull’autobus: 30enne sparge benzina e tenta di darsi fuoco

Redazione web - 0
È accaduto martedì pomeriggio su una corsa della linea corsa Stradella-Voghera. Il giovane magrebino voleva "vendicarsi» dell'autista che il giorno prima l'aveva fatto scendere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Consegnò il carcere di Reggio ai detenuti per mafia»: arrestata direttrice di Rebibbia femminile

Redazione web - 0
Maria Carmela Longo per il gip ha disatteso "con costanza e sistematicità le molteplici norme che disciplinano la vita penitenziaria» Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Messina (Assoturismo) “crisi non si supera con solo bonus vacanze” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Messina (Assoturismo) “crisi non si supera con solo bonus vacanze” proviene da...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pavia, panico sull’autobus: 30enne sparge benzina e tenta di darsi fuoco

Napoli Redazione web - 0
È accaduto martedì pomeriggio su una corsa della linea corsa Stradella-Voghera. Il giovane magrebino voleva "vendicarsi» dell'autista che il giorno prima l'aveva fatto scendere...
Continua a leggere

«Consegnò il carcere di Reggio ai detenuti per mafia»: arrestata direttrice di Rebibbia femminile

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Maria Carmela Longo per il gip ha disatteso "con costanza e sistematicità le molteplici norme che disciplinano la vita penitenziaria» Continua a...
Continua a leggere

Gli insegnanti denunciano: «Chiamate alle Asl per i test ma nessuna risposta»

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il presidente dell'Associazione nazionale presidi (Anp) di Roma e del Lazio, Mario Rusconi, all'agenzia Dire: "L'organizzazione deve essere funzionante» Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Riso basmati con pollo e verdurine

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Un piatto ricco e completo, nutriente e adatto anche a chi deve seguire una dieta, il riso basmati con pollo e verdurine vi conquista...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli