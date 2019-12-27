Potenza, asili nido aziendali all’Unibas, Regione e ospedale

Pubblicato bando unico per affidamento del servizio, potranno usufruirne 78 bambini tra i 12 e i 36 mesi

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Trasporti, la Regione Campania consegna 150 bus

Redazione web - 0
I mezzi sono destinati ai servizi di trasporto pubblico urbani e interurbani continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Universiadi, De Luca attacca: “Alcuni comuni hanno chiuso gli impianti” Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente della Regione: "Un peccato tenere ferme strutture come Scandone e PalaVesuvio" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Forio, cede la strada: voragine sul lungomare

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Universiadi, De Luca attacca: “Alcuni comuni hanno chiuso gli impianti” Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente della Regione: "Un peccato tenere ferme strutture come Scandone e PalaVesuvio" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Potenza, asili nido aziendali all’Unibas, Regione e ospedale

Redazione web - 0
Pubblicato bando unico per affidamento del servizio, potranno usufruirne 78 bambini tra i 12 e i 36 mesi continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Forio, cede la strada: voragine sul lungomare

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cannabis, De Magistris “Da pm mai chiesta condanna o processo”

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Trasporti, la Regione Campania consegna 150 bus

Napoli Redazione web - 0
I mezzi sono destinati ai servizi di trasporto pubblico urbani e interurbani continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Universiadi, De Luca attacca: “Alcuni comuni hanno chiuso gli impianti” Napoli

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il presidente della Regione: "Un peccato tenere ferme strutture come Scandone e PalaVesuvio" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Forio, cede la strada: voragine sul lungomare

Napoli Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Cannabis, De Magistris “Da pm mai chiesta condanna o processo”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli