President of G10 Favelas Gilson Rodrigues says: “We will only get out of this crisis together”

By João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – The new Coronavirus pandemic opened up many of the problems that Brazil has faced for years, including hunger. Food security in the country has been declining, and it is not only because of the pandemic. In 2018, the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) recommended that Brazil encourage food care and implement food access programs to ensure food security for Brazilians. In the current scenario, this concern has become even more evident, especially in the country’s slums and peripheries.

As a result, some initiatives seek to combat these problems, such as the G10 Favelas. The project was born in the Paraisópolis favela, one of the largest favelas in the city of São Paulo. In an interview with Dire agency, the president of G10 Favelas, Gilson Rodrigues, told about the project and what efforts are being made to help these people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The G10 Favelas was born from the idea of â€‹â€‹bringing together the leaders of 10 major favelas in the country and showing the financial potential that there are local opportunities. “The G10 favelas is a block of leaders and social entrepreneurs from the 10 largest favelas in the country. Add these 10 slums that together consume in their domestic trade about 7 billion reais. The project was born so that through the union of these favelas these entrepreneurial leaders can act together, inspired by the G7 and G20 of rich countries. In other words, we are positioning ourselves as rich favelas and not as a needy or violent favela, but seeking to create a new look at the approximation of government funds and investments ”said Gilson Rodrigues. For this, an initiative with a structure to meet the demands of its representatives, one of the forms of organization of the movement is through the Street Presidents, who are volunteers responsible for gathering the demands and needs of their neighbors and taking this to the project team.

In addition to the collection of basic food baskets and donations for the residents of Paraisópolis, the G10 needed to take the lead in offering outpatient medical assistance to the community, since the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU), which is part of the public health network, does not serves the region. Gilson assesses that there is a lack of state presence, mainly in the fight against the pandemic, “The performance of the public authorities during the pandemic process is a shame. Concretely, there is a lack of public policies to think about the favela. It is here that water is lacking, it is here that the SAMU service does not come, large families live in small houses. In other words, it is impossible to follow the WHO recommendations, so much so that the data show that the people who are most contaminated and die of Covid-19 in Brazil are slum dwellers ”.

Hunger caused by unemployment has been a problem since the beginning of the pandemic and the situation has only worsened over time. At the beginning of the outbreak, organizers estimate that they were able to distribute around 10,000 lunch boxes a day, but earlier this year that number dropped to an average of 700 lunch boxes a day. The worsening scenario and the decrease in donations made the G10 launch campaigns to try to alleviate this situation. One of these actions was the Panela Vazia movement, which seeks to raise awareness among the population about the reality of hunger that plagues many Brazilians in the pandemic. The movement has already carried out peaceful demonstrations to give visibility to the cause.

Thanks to collective efforts, donations have increased and today more residents of the community are able to be served, but there is still much to be done. Gilson calls for people to look more empathetically at the situation in the favelas. “It is important that in this crisis we do not experience two Brazils, one from the home office and the other from hunger. We will only be able to get out of this crisis if we come together. We don’t want to be part of the problem, we want to be part of the solution, that’s why we are organized here, mobilizing street presidents and doing our part. When before, people only expected us to go to the avenue to burn tires, to look at what we are doing and to help us overcome this crisis, because together we are stronger ”.

BRASILE. CONTRO FAME E CRISI COVID ARRIVA IL G10 FAVELAS

Di João Marcelo

SAN PAOLO – Il Covid-19 ha fatto venire in superficie molti dei problemi che il Brasile affronta da anni, compresa la fame. La sicurezza alimentare nel Paese è in declino, e non solo a causa della pandemia. Già nel 2018 la Fao aveva raccomandato al Brasile a porre maggiore attenzione sul tema e a realizzare programmi per garantire l’accesso ai pasti a tutti i cittadini. Ora la preoccupazione è ancora più forte, soprattutto nelle zone degradate e nelle periferie.

È questo il contesto di iniziative come il G10 Favelas. Il progetto è nato nella favela di Paraisopolis, una delle più grandi della metropoli di San Paolo. In un’intervista con l’agenzia Dire, il presidente di G10 Favelas, Gilson Rodrigues, ha parlato del progetto e degli sforzi che si stanno facendo per aiutare le persone durante la pandemia Covid-19. Il G10 Favelas nasce dall’idea di riunire i leader delle dieci principali favelas del Brasile mettendo in luce il potenziale anche finanziario locale e mostrando che esistono opportunità. “Le favelas del G10 – dice Rodrigues – riuniscono un blocco di leader e imprenditori sociali delle 10 favelas più grandi nel Paese; aree che, insieme, consumano valgono flussi commerciali per 7 miliardi di reais brasiliani (oltre un miliardo di euro). Il progetto è pensato per mettere in rete queste realtà sociali con gli imprenditori, in modo che possano agire insieme, ispirati dal G7 e dal G20 dei Paesi ricchi. In altre parole ci stiamo presentando come favelas continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento